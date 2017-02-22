‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa And Boyfriend Gary Anderson Split

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is currently single after reportedly splitting from her contractor boyfriend Gary Anderson.

Although the reality star and mother of two stayed mum on her alleged romance for the entirety of its run, the relationship has reportedly come to an end as both Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa prepare to finalize their divorce.

“[Christina El Moussa] is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” Christina El Moussa’s rep, Cassandra Zebisch, confirmed to Us Weekly magazine on February 21. “She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

According to a magazine insider, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson began dating in mid-2016, months after her split from Tarek, the father of her two children, Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden James, 18 months, in May.

Although Christina El Moussa is maintaining her silence when it comes to her rumored romance with Gary Anderson, who previously worked on projects with the Flip or Flop star, the insider claimed the couple “broke up because of too many outside pressures.”

Just weeks ago, after months of rumors regarding their alleged relationship, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson were photographed together for the first time while taking a stroll in Yorba Linda, California.

Christina El Moussa’s split from her now-estranged husband, Tarek, was confirmed in December of last year, months after they split following a gun incident at their Southern California home. A short time later, a TMZ report broke news of Christina El Moussa’s alleged relationship with Gary Anderson, revealing that Anderson was actually listed as a witness to their May dispute.

News of Christina El Moussa’s reported breakup from Gary Anderson comes on the heels of a report by In Touch Weekly magazine, which suggested that the television star’s soon-to-be ex-husband Tarek, who filed for divorce last month, was in a jealous rage over their rumored relationship.

“Tarek is incredibly jealous and filled with rage,” the magazine insider said, according to a report by Hollywood Life on February 15. “When he and Christina were on the rocks, he confessed to the production crew that he suspected she was dating someone, so he hired a private investigator to follow her. He wanted to know where she was going and what she was doing.”

“It stings, and [Christina El Moussa] knows it,” the source shared, referring to the moment when Tarek saw Christina and Gary Anderson looking happy while out together earlier this month. “It’s hard for Tarek to see Christina dating, but it’s even worse that Gary is the guy she’s with. There’s nothing that could be more upsetting to Tarek than to see her with a guy who is like him but better — and that’s Gary. He’s in the same industry as Tarek, but he’s older and more established and has more money.”

As for Tarek’s thoughts on his split from Christina El Moussa, he recently opened up about their impending divorce and the impact it has had on his family.

“It’s like anything. You have good days and bad days,” he said in the latest issue of Us Weekly magazine. “It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to co-parent.”

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop season six, which air on HGTV every Thursday night at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]