iPhone 8: Rumors Suggest 2017 Flagship Would Be An AI-Driven Security Monster

The iPhone 8 is still months away from its release, but it has already captured the interest and attention of the mobile world. As detail after detail about the device starts trickling down to the rumor mill, the upcoming Apple flagship has continued to take shape. From what could be determined from speculations and leaks about the device, it appears that the iPhone 8 would be a powerhouse handset capable of revolutionizing the mobile industry once more.

A report from the Times of Israel has stated that Apple recently acquired an Israeli startup, Realface, which has developed a number of impressive facial recognition software. Considering that security has become one of the most important aspects of flagship mobile devices today, the applications and software that have been developed by the Israeli startup would most likely prove to be invaluable to the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Realface has not been in the market for a long time, and even during its acquisition by Apple, it was still a very small company, with just about 10 employees. Despite its small size, Realface has sales in numerous countries, including China, Israel, Europe and the United States. The Tel-Aviv startup was reportedly bought by the American tech giant for just around $2 million, allowing Apple to build on and develop the technology been created by the startup so far.

What is particularly interesting about Realface’s technology is the fact that its facial recognition software was just so accurate. Through the utilization of artificial intelligence, the startup’s software was declared to be immensely powerful, boasting as much as a 99.67 percent accuracy rate, higher than the 97.5 percent accuracy rate attributed to human eyes. Apart from being insanely accurate, however, Realface also stated in a cached version of its website that its A.I.-driven security software is extremely efficient, providing users with a seamless experience, according to a Fox News report.

“Our technology provides our customers and end-users with the highest level of authentication and security available on all platforms. We have proprietary IP in the field of frictionless face recognition and effective learnings from facial features.”

Heightened security features have long been featured in the iPhone 8, with rumors stating that Apple’s upcoming flagship would come equipped with the latest and best authentication software in the industry. Through the acquisition of Realface, it appears that rumors stating that Apple would be rolling out facial recognition security software to the iPhone 8 appear to have been well-grounded. If any, the iPhone 8’s facial recognition software would significantly augment the already-stellar TouchID that has become a trademark of any Apple mobile device since the iPhone 5S back in 2013.

The iPhone 8 would most certainly be released as a revolutionary device, with rumors stating that the upcoming flagship would be equipped with a vastly redesigned frame, a powerful A11 processor, around 3GB of RAM and a mini Touch Bar akin to the one featured in the 2016 MacBook Pro. Apart from this, the device’s TouchID sensor and Home Button are also rumored to be embedded in the device’s display. Rumors of a 2K AMOLED screen are also abounding.

What would be the iPhone’s one big weakness, however, would be its price. While Apple has not revealed the official price for the device, rumors are high that the iPhone 8 would be released with a steep asking price of more than $1000. Despite this, however, it is expected that the demand for Apple’s premium iPhone this year would be immense, and rumors have emerged stating that the Cupertino-based tech giant would be mass-producing the 10th-anniversary device earlier than usual.

With powerful specs, a stunning design and robust security features, there is a pretty good chance that the iPhone 8 would be one of 2017’s best smartphones. If any, the iPhone 8 would most likely be a device worthy of being the 10th iteration of the world’s most iconic smartphone.

