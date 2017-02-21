‘This Is Us’ Stars And Creators Tease Final Season One Episodes [Spoilers]

NBC’s smash hit series This Is Us has only three episodes left in its freshman season (including tonight’s episode), and as we inch closer to the finale, fans are eagerly anticipating how everything will turn out and what cliffhangers we will be left with to ponder until the fall.

In tonight’s episode, we see father-and-son duo William and Randall (played by Ron Cephas Jones and Sterling K. Brown, respectively) hit the road on a trip to William’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. In an episode deemed “a weeper” by series creator Dan Fogelman, we get to see an entire episode devoted to their story, Entertainment Weekly reports. This includes on-location filming in Memphis and flashbacks to the 70’s to introduce us to William’s family. The episode reportedly takes place about one week after Randall’s breakdown at the end of last week’s episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fogelman hints that it is a “beautiful hour of television” and that “the actors and directors…just crushed it”.

Series star Milo Ventimiglia even got in on the fun by tweeting this photo, giving us all a well-written excuse note if we need to miss work/school tomorrow to take it all in.

Just in case you need a note after tonight's episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @nbc. MV pic.twitter.com/y8FwTGMlLS — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 21, 2017

If this doesn’t make you jump in excitement and anticipation for what’s to come, the fact that Fogelman is “as proud” of tonight’s episode “as [he’s] ever been of anything [he’s] ever worked on” is definitely a testament to the powerful nature of the next episode. In addition, Fogelman also warned us to “buckle up” for the next few episodes, giving fans a foreboding sense that some serious drama is about to go down.

As for the following two episodes, there are fewer hints to go off of. But with the inevitable deaths of William and Jack looming over everybody’s heads, there’s no doubt that the final two episodes will be tearjerkers as well. While the cast loves to tease tidbits about upcoming episodes, they have been pretty hush-hush about exact developments or events that transpire in the episodes leading up to the finale, but it is hard to see the series deviating too much from its natural tendency to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings.

Fan theories have been running rampant regarding how Ventimiglia’s character Jack Pearson meets his untimely death. One theory floating around the internet is that Jack dies while Rebecca is on tour with her ex-boyfriend Ben, (a decision she made that was a big hiccup in her and Jack’s relationship in last week’s episode). Others include that Jack died in 9/11 or that he died while drunk driving.

Interestingly, This Is Us‘ twitter feed possibly hinted at a future development in the show:

What could this mean? Does this confirm that he does meet his end due to his drinking? We can’t conclude anything yet, but the next three episodes should shed some further light on how everything goes down. While there’s only three episodes left of the season, the season finale will not air until March 14, instead of a previously scheduled March 7 due to a televised speech by President Trump. Needless to say, fans were not excited about an additional week-long wait to get some much-needed answers.

However, fans need not worry at all regarding future seasons of the smash series as NBC announced last month that it has renewed the show for seasons two and three, guaranteeing us at least two more years with our new favorite family on television

What are your predictions about what’s to come in the next few weeks? Do you think we will get all the answers we are craving? Sound off in the comment section below!

[Featured Image by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images]