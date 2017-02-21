Utah Man Allegedly Ordered ‘Sister-Wives’ To Murder Teenage Rape Victim

A Utah polygamist stands accused of coercing two of his devoted “sister-wives” into murdering the teen girl he supposedly raped in 2014.

The New York Daily News reports that Kain Blackwing, 47, was first hit with a forcible sexual abuse charge three years ago for the alleged sexual assault of the victim, then 14, and is now facing added counts of solicitation and attempted murder for trying to take her life by way of two of his “spouses,” Raven Blackwing, 22, and an unnamed 19-year-old.

According to court documents on the latest charges, four days before the rape trial was set to begin in a Utah court, Blackwing reportedly ordered the sister-wives to break into the West Jordan home where the young victim resided to savagely murder her while dressed as ninjas.

“[Raven and the 19-year-old were] wearing black masks and [carrying] guns,” the Daily News notes, “and [also] armed with a stun gun, knife, screwdriver, matches, syringes and Saran Wrap.”

Despite their weaponry, the duo were no match for two other adults who were also inside of the home: the victim’s mother and her fiance, who just so happens to be Kain Blackwing’s half-brother. The couple were said to have been able to disarm the Utah sister-wives with a sword they kept for decorative purposes, which effectively ceased the murder-for-hire plot.

“[One of them] came at me with a stun gun,” Blackwing’s relative relayed to KUTV about the “polygamist ninjas,” “and I instinctively blocked it with my arm [before] I hit her in the head, then proceeded to jump on top of her.”

“I [then] grabbed my sword on the mantle, unsheathed it and told her that if she moved, she would lose body parts.”

While being interrogated by the girl’s guardians, Blackwing’s partners would reveal that their actions had culminated from an 11-week operation that the supposed child rapist had worked out to try to have the case tossed out of court.

“He was convinced that if [all three people] were dead, the authorities would have to release him,” the charges note.

Even before the twosome were unmasked, however, their identities were said to have been known by their captors, not only through past interactions but from a separate rape trial in 2015 that brought the younger “assassin” into Blackwing’s polygamist fold when she was just 17-years-old.

“[Blackwing] was charged in [2015 with] a separate case with seven counts of rape, forcible sodomy and three counts of forcible sexual abuse,” KSL Newsradio interjects.

“The alleged victim in that case,” the post continues, “is one of the women convicted of breaking into the house [of the 14-year-old].”

After first introducing himself to the youngest of his marital brood as a teacher of “fighting and survival skills,” Blackwing purportedly told the young woman that he saw himself as a “Shen lord,” an omnipotent entity, and that such a title deemed him worthy of being referred to as “Lord.”

Once their platonic relationship became sexual, Blackwing then reportedly told the girl that after he “bonded” with her in that way, “she became his, and the only way out of the relationship was death,” as court documents claim.

The two went on to make their union “official” sometime after, with the Utah man giving the young woman, born Theresa Baker, her new name, Raven Blackwing, and effectively molding her into one of the murderous “sister-wives.”

“For that [rape] case,” the Daily News states, “[his next] scheduled court hearing [occurs on] February 28.”

Both sister wives, Raven and the 19-year-old, have already been sentenced for their participation in the failed murder plot, receiving 15 years in the Utah State Prison and probation, respectively, on aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and witness retaliation charges.

Kain Blackwing, already settled in the aforementioned facility on the teen rape charge, additionally received felony counts of solicitation for aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, and attempted aggravated murder for his hand in the sister-wives’ actions.

