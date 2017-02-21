Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Enjoy A Vacation Before ‘The Voice’ Season 12

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed a three-day weekend days ago with Stefani’s oldest son, 10-year-old Kingston Rossdale.

On Monday, exactly one week before the premiere of the 12th season of The Voice, Stefani chronicled her and Shelton’s latest getaway on her Snapchat account. In the post, the “Used To Love You” singer was seen boarding a private jet with her boyfriend and Kingston.

“Hi guys we had a really good three day weekend, we’re about to get on the plane,” Gwen Stefani told her fans and followers in the clip, according to a report by the Daily Mail on February 21.

Gwen Stefani’s son, Kingston, appeared to be wearing a camouflage T-shirt in her video clips, which is no surprise. After all, each of Stefani’s three songs, including Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, have been spotted sporting the popular hunting pattern in the year and a half since she and Shelton began dating in late 2015.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance began on the set of The Voice Season 9 after both coaches split from their former partners, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani announced she and Rossdale were ending their marriage after 13 years and three children in August 2015, just weeks after Shelton and Lambert confirmed their marriage had ended after four years.

While Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend didn’t immediately go public with their relationship, they ultimately chose to confirm the news of their romance in early November 2015 — just hours before they attended their first event, a Country Music Awards after party, together. Then, in the months that followed, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continued to be spotted with one another at events in Los Angeles — and at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Although Gwen Stefani didn’t return to The Voice for Season 10, she did appear on the series as a guest star and was seen debuting her duet with Shelton, “Go Ahead and Break My Hear,” on the show. Then, as the cast reassembled for the series’ 11th season, Gwen Stefani was once again absent from the coaches panel as she tended to her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour.

As for what’s next for Gwen Stefani and the country singer, a source last year claimed an engagement could come at any moment.

“They are not engaged yet,” a source close to Gwen Stefani told People Magazine. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though… It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

“There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship,” the source added.

At the time of the report, Gwen Stefani was in the midst of her tour, but when it came to her personal life, she continued to prioritize Shelton, and the two were always in close contact.

“Blake has been very excited for her. He understands the pressure of a tour before it all kicks off, and he is Gwen’s biggest fan,” the source explained. “Their relationship is almost too good to be true. They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not yet spoken about their potential plans for a future engagement or wedding, they have continued to face rumors regarding their next step since shortly after their romance began.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 when the new season begins airing next Monday night, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]