Dmitry Firtash: Paul Manafort Ukraine Connection To Be Extradited [Breaking]

Bloomberg is reporting that an Austrian court has ruled that Dmitry Firtash, described by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow as an “oligarch” with connections to President Donald Trump’s one-time national campaign manager, Paul Manafort, will be extradited to the United States to face trial for “corruption charges.” Manafort stepped down from the Trump campaign on August 19, 2016.

@ARothWP @blakehounshell bad news for Dmitry Firtash, good news for the rest of humanity. — Adrian Blomfield (@adrianblomfield) February 21, 2017

“It wasn’t for us to judge whether Mr. Firtash was guilty, but only whether the extradition is allowed,” Austrian Judge Leo Levnaic-Iwanski was quoted. “This decision only means that another country will make a decision whether he is guilty.”

Paul Manafort had worked with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his run for the former Soviet state’s presidency. Three weeks after Yanukovych was “run out” of the Ukraine, in 2014, Dmitry Firtash was arrested while in Austria.

In 2008, Firtash and Manafort were reported to have had plans together to invest $900 million into revamping New York City’s Drake Hotel that never came to fruition. It has been alleged that the entire deal was conceived as a way for Dmitry Firtash to “park his ill-gotten billions that he had siphoned out of Ukraine.”

Until today, requests on the part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to extradite the businessman to the United States, where Firtash has been indicted, had been turned down by Austria courts, despite the fact that they were willing to arrest and detain him.

Firtash has reportedly denied that charges against him.

This is a breaking news story; updates to follow.