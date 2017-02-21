Selena Gomez Focuses On New Music Amid The Weeknd Romance

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be spending tons of time together, but that doesn’t mean the “Same Old Love” singer is taking a break from her career. In fact, Gomez appears to be on the verge of releasing a new album as she tends to her new partnership with Coach.

Last week, after months of speculation into when her potential new album would be available, Selena Gomez released her first single of the year, “It Ain’t Me.” A short time later, rumors began swirling regarding how the song may be aimed at her troubled past with ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

On February 20, Just Jared Jr. shared a report claiming that both Gomez and The Weeknd’s latest tracks could be about Bieber. As the outlet revealed, Selena Gomez sings, “Somewhere along the lines… We stopped seeing eye to eye… You were staying out all night… And I had enough,” in “It Ain’t Me” and even hints at her past relationship with Bieber by singing, “We were back to 17.”

When Selena Gomez began dating Justin Bieber in 2010, he was 17-years-old while she was 19-years-old.

As for the latest song of Selena Gomez’s new man, “Some Way,” The Weeknd seems to take aim at Bieber in response to his recent disses in Los Angeles and online. “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me… Now you gettin’ mad because you got replaced,” The Weeknd sings.

As fans may recall, Bieber labeled The Weekend’s music as “whack” in January and later laughed after claiming his favorite song was “Starboy.”

Selena Gomez began teasing her fans and followers of a new album in early 2016, but due to her decision to take some time off in August of that same year, her plans for new music were delayed. On August 30, after spending several months on tour, Selena Gomez released a statement to People Magazine about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez said in her statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward appears to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” she added.

After taking a few months off from her career, Selena Gomez returned to the spotlight at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she was honored as the Best Female Artist: Pop Rock. During her speech, Gomez addressed her time off and noted that she was broken before addressing her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks. She also encouraged her fans and followers to get help if needed.

Shortly after her return to the spotlight, Selena Gomez was named as the new face of Coach. As a report by Billboard magazine revealed at the end of last year, Gomez is also expected to work on a special design project with creative director Stuart Vevers.

Weeks after her Coach gig was confirmed, Selena Gomez stepped out with The Weeknd and the pair appears to have been dating ever since.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]