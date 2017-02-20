‘Wonder Woman’ Pre-Screening Reviews Plot Leaks — 2017 Movie Impresses

Pre-screening of the Wonder Woman movie was delivered to eyes unexpectedly. Apparently, the target audience entered a theater, and one Reddit user claimed that he “sat two rows behind Zack and Patty.” This person is likely meaning directors Zack Snyder and Patty Jenkins.

From this point forward this is going into spoiler territory, so be warned if you want to save yourself for the tale of Diana Prince.

There was an unexpected surprised to Reddit users who had been in attendance for this flick because the title read “New Action Movie” along with some phenomenal music, according to Reddit user AraenusWarlord. The tale of the gods and formation of the island of Themyscira was introduced.

Wonder Woman’s Creation Revealed

If anyone recalls in one of the trailers, she tells Steve Trevor, played by Star Trek’s Chris Pine, that she was created by Zeus as opposed to having been biologically created. The movie pre-screening revealed that Diana had only thought she was created through clay via Zeus, but she was really created when the god had an affair with Queen Hippolyta.

Ares And Other Villains

It was also revealed in the movie that Harry Potter’s David Thewlis is playing Ares and was mentioned to be a “wimp,” but while in his human form. That’s pretty interesting since he’s quite beastly in the Wonder Woman comics. A bait-and-switch for the audience.

Other two villains revealed in the movie pre-screening was that of Doctor Poison and Danny Houston. The latter actor was revealed by Reddit user WWThrowaway12233 to be playing “Ludendorf” which ComicBook.com had reported as one of the speculated characters, along with Ares. IGN thinks Poison is being played by actress Elena Anaya.

Ares, who is incognito as a human, is on the side of Wonder Woman with his true form being “menacing af,” according to WWThrowaway12233 and describes his look and actions.

“He floats, has armor, and a helmet that looks like a Greek Athenian battle helmet, and he can control lightning with his hands.”

AraenusWarlord had a more in-depth description of Ares.

“Though the CGI isn’t completely done, he looks like he could eat Doomsday for breakfast. His armour is very, very dark grey with a blood stained golden fleece on his right arm suspended by a belt with some sort of tiny horns. He has a shield which is small and expands into a rather large bladed shield. He has the God-Killer sword as his main weapon.”

Ludendorf is actually a real life WW I general, and Houston’s character was also thought be incognito as Ares. Since the aforementioned Reddit post mentioned “other two villains,” then you know it’s not Danny playing Ares.

The God-Killer Sword

The story behind this sword is very interesting as it was revealed to have been taken from Ares before Wonder Woman’s birth. It was instead of a battle he lost against the Themyscirians and had been kept in the island armory which was later revealed to have been taken by Wonder Woman to help save Europe.

During the pre-screening, she loses the God-Killer sword to Ares. She later acquires another sword which is probably the one Batman v. Superman audiences had seen when she had taken on Doomsday.

Comparisons were even made to the toy line pictures that had leaked which described the Ares helmet consisting of animal skull and fur. As it turns out, that was about a concept art sketch. Redditor WWThrowaway12233 was pretty sure he remembered seeing Ares wearing a Greek helmet with a horizontal slot for the eyes and a slot going down the middle from the horizontal.

However, the AraenusWarlord movie pre-screener described it as such:

“Ares has a large blood stained Ram Skull Helmet which looks like that of the bad guy from HighLander.”

Wonder Woman Plot Leak

The plot regarding the Patty Jenkins directed film reveals a good amount of information as it looks like it has been surmised from the pre-screening.

“Trevor steals a book which has formulas and spells kinda stuff to create a gas capable of controlling minds and drive people into war against each other (like Kingsman: The Secret Service). One of its components is the gas created by Doctor Poison (the weird masked lady). Ares’ plan is to create a war that would end half of humanity and regain his lost strength (Ares is powered by wars) and destroy Themiscyra and the Gods whom he despise. – The movie is great and I’d give it a 9/10. It lost its 1 point due to under usage of Danny Huston and Connie Nelson.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger was rumored to be playing Zeus. However, the character is only a silhouetted image. Screen Rant reported that Patty Jenkins did follow the former governor of California on Twitter which was speculated to show some kind of involvement on his part.

Another Redditor, aemon123, who interviewed someone in a question/answer session with a pre-screener, was also given a 9 out of 10 rating.

The pre-screeners’ impressions of the movie were quite contrary to a January report of how a source found the movie disappointing. This handful of people who had been at the pre-screening does outnumber the aforementioned individual who didn’t care for the movie.

The Wonder Woman flick opens in theaters June 2.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]