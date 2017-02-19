TNA News: Jeff Jarrett Calls TNA Wrestling A ‘Black-Eye’ On Wrestling Industry

Over the last few years, TNA Impact Wrestling has seen a lot of different troubles come its way with losses of superstars, moving networks, and issues with paying talents. There is little doubt that it has struggled to stay in operation and many have wondered if there is any future for it at all. Well, Jeff Jarrett is back in control of a lot of power for the company and even he says that TNA was a “black-eye” on the wrestling industry.

Even though Jarrett created Global Force Wrestling back in 2014, he is back with Impact Wrestling and looking to make the promotion fun for the talent and the fans again. Dixie Carter is gone and the brilliant wrestling mind of Double-J is going to be back in control to make sure his 2002 creation does not become extinct.

Jeff Jarrett recently sat down with Newsweek to talk about a number of topics and how he ended up back with the company. He did not hold back, though, when discussing Impact Wrestling as it currently is and how it has been over the last couple of years.

Not only is Dixie Carter gone, but so is Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan who was the president of TNA for a short period of time in 2016. It is that time and the entire year that Jarrett says was no good for wrestling.

“It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn’t fruitful for anyone—whether you’re a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn’t good for the industry.”

Now, he is committed to making the promotion great once more, and he believes his partners have the same thing in mind. Jarrett said that partnering with Anthem is great for TNA as the first time they met, “it was very apparent to me how sound business-wise and structurally [they were] and where they wanted to go with things aligned with my thoughts.”

Jeff Jarrett is not against working with other promotions either, but he knows that “WWE is the leader of the marketplace.” He said that it has only been within the last few months that they started working with other wrestling organizations, and it shows that things are going well for them and their partners.

For years, TNA has worked well with NOAH from Japan and hopes to partner with some independent organizations in the future as there has been proven success there.

While bringing in new talent is a must, a bigger problem may be holding onto the top stars they currently have. Over the last few years, TNA has lost names such as Samoa Joe, Sting, Austin Aries, Bobby Roode, Eric Young, and AJ Styles, but they hope to keep the Hardy Boyz and Drew Galloway in house.

With those losses, Jarrett knows that it will be up to guys like him to find the up-and-coming talents and to help make them into stars. Jarrett also recently spoke with The Sun and he said that being back with Impact Wrestling has given him new life to make the company what fans want to see again.

“Being back with Impact wrestling, I couldn’t be happier for those guys, but from a professional and business side, it energizes me so much to find the next AJ Styles, the next Bobby Roode, the next Samoa Joe. And at Impact, that’s a big part of what we are doing. From the corporate side to the in-ring product, it’s a restructure, a reorganization, and we want to make Impact great again.”

With Dixie Carter pretty much out of power at TNA Impact Wrestling and Jeff Jarrett back in, things may be looking up for the company in the future. Things may finally come back around and Impact Wrestling may once again resemble the promotion that was a pretty true competitor to WWE for years. Jarrett knows that there is a long road ahead of him, but he’s focused on fixing up that black-eye and making Impact great again.

[Featured Image by TNA Impact Wrestling]