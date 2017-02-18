Amy Duggar’s Abuse Claim Not True? Reality Star’s Grandmother Denies Allegation

Amy Duggar’s abuse allegations against her father, Terry Jordan, shocked fans as she described how she was mistreated when she was a child in the latest episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. She spoke of a heart-wrenching tale of the abuse – but it is apparently fictitious, according to her paternal grandmother.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the maltreatment was first revealed in excruciating detail via a sneak peek of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars February 17 episode. In the video, Amy Duggar detailed how her father used to abuse her that involved Terry trying to run her over with a car.

“My dad was like, ‘Amy, did you brush your teeth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah daddy.’ And he was like, ‘No you didn’t.’ And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling. He was like, ‘You will brush your teeth.’ And I was scared s**tless.”

She went on to describe how she was physically and emotionally abused. Dr. Venus Nicolino even explained how the 30-year-old Duggar coped with her childhood trauma.

However, Terry’s mother Lenora Jordan has a different story to tell.

“None of that stuff is true,” she told Radar Online.

“Amy just felt like she needed to be on that show, and needed something to tell.”

Going by Lenora’s words, the abuse, which has been continuously referred to by Amy without revealing the perpetrator in the past few weeks, did not happen at all. This would also mean that the cause of her distrust in men that includes her husband is non-existent.

Was Amy Duggar lying the whole time? About the abuse, about her distrust in men, and about her coping mechanism?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to tell which side is telling the truth. It’s a lose-lose situation: an innocent person’s name will be ruined forever or Amy Duggar’s life had been irreversibly damaged by her own father.

Which one would you rather be true?

If we’re to completely trust Amy Duggar, though, what’s good in this is that she has forgiven Terry for all his alleged wrongdoings in the past. She also claimed that their relationship is better now in a statement to PEOPLE Now early January.

“I can’t say who it is, but I can say, on the show I did forgive them. It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger. So, it was a family member. I love the person very much and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that.”

Hats off to Amy Duggar for finding forgiveness in her heart, but if her allegations are indeed untrue as claimed by her grandmother, Terry might be the one who will need to heal from this.

Even her relationship with her husband Dillon King was impacted – apparently, people thought it was him who victimized his wife when the story was first teased in a Season 7 trailer on December 1.

They claimed that they received a lot of hate mails telling Amy to run and to divorce who they thought was the bad man in this story. Although Dillon is not without faults, he told HollywoodLife that he could not do such a thing.

“I was kind of irritated only because it definitely made it look like it was me doing it,” the 27-year-old reality star said. “And for one, I was like there’s no way in heck this is me.”

So, true or not, Amy Duggar’s abuse claims have already made an impact to the people around her and to the fans.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs new episodes every Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

