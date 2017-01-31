Free Xbox One & Xbox 360 Games For February And Discounted Titles This Week

A new month begins tomorrow, which means there’s a new set of free games awaiting the Xbox Live Gold members. Also, there’s a new list of discounted Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles available this week.

The list of free games for February 2017 announced by Microsoft includes Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, according to Major Nelson’s blog post. However, its $0 price tag on Xbox 360 for Xbox Live Gold subscribers won’t be activated until February 16. But Xbox 360 owners need not fret about their share of free games because starting tomorrow, February 1, they will be able to snatch their own copy of Monkey Island: SE, an adventure game originally priced at $10.

“Relive the second hilarious swashbuckling misadventure of the wannabe pirate Guybrush Threepwood as he searches for the lost treasure of Big Whoop, attempts to win back the beautiful Elaine Marley and takes on the now evil zombie pirate, LeChuck!” the game description from Xbox Marketplace read.

The game mostly received positive responses from critics and gamers. For instance, a review made by RPGFan noted that Monkey Island: SE is “one of the great games in the adventure genre” and all its puzzles and gameplay are “absolutely solid.”

Xbox One owners, on the other hand, are scheduled to get Lovers In a Dangerous Spacetime and Project Cars Digital Edition this February without spending a dime. The former, a one- to four-player couch co-op adventure developed by Asteroid Base that is typically worth $15, is going to be free for the entire month of February.

Project Cars Digital Edition, the most expensive game among all the titles offered for free this February, will have its $0 price tag beginning on the 16th until the first half of March. Bandai Namco Entertainment and Slightly Mad Studios’ motorsport racing simulation is usually available in the marketplace for $30. The game description posted on Microsoft noted the following.

“Project CARS is the ultimate driver journey! The digital edition of Project CARS includes the Limited Edition upgrade DLC pack, unlocking 5 legendary cars drivable in any game mode and showcased with special one-make series within your career!”

As for this week’s discounted games, Microsoft is currently offering 50 percent off to Just Dance 2016 on Xbox One. Game previews for the ARK: Survival Evolved and add-on ARK: Scorched Earth are also on sale as part of the deals for Xbox One, as listed on a separate post on Major Nelson. Moreover, the standard, deluxe and ultimate versions of Forza Horizon 2 – 10th Anniversary Editions are each cheaper by half of their original prices this week. Lords of the Fallen, HoPiKo, Mega Coin Squad and Reus are also part of this week’s set of deals which will end on Monday, February 6.

Assassin’s Creed Unity is also part of the current Xbox One deals. With a whopping discount of 60 percent, the action and adventure video game published by Ubisoft Montreal is available now for only $12 for those with Xbox Live Gold membership.

On the Xbox 360, markdowns are offered for Anna – Extended Edition(75 percent), Dark(80 percent), and Dollar Dash(80 percent).

The free games for Xbox Live Gold members are courtesy of Microsoft’s monthly program called Games With Gold. Each set of free games is usually comprised of two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 titles. Meanwhile, eligible Xbox Live Gold members are able to enjoy an assortment of discounted deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360 games because of the weekly promotion called Deals with Gold.

