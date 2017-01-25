Angelina Jolie Allegedly Acting ‘Crazy,’ Regrets Split From Brad Pitt [Rumor]

Angelina Jolie is reportedly acting “crazy” and really missing her ex, Brad Pitt. According to OK! Magazine, Jolie has been very emotional lately, calling her ex all the time. The report, which was expanded upon by Be Entertainment, claims that Jolie is regretting her split from Brad — and that she wants him back.

“Angelina is calling him and telling him how much she loves and misses him. She’ll try to get him to reminisce with her about all the good times they had,” a source told OK! Magazine earlier this month. The source also said that Angelina will suddenly “flip out” on Brad and she is “acting like a crazy person.”

“One minute she’ll say that her whole world still revolves around Brad and the next she’ll accuse him of all but ruining her life. She veers between love and hate with a velocity that’s disturbing,” said a source.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been dealing with their divorce proceedings as privately as possible after filing a motion that keeps all of their information under lock and key. That leaves the tabloids to fend for themselves, getting accounts from unnamed sources and “insiders” who may or may not have any idea what’s actually going on.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have disagreed on custody when it comes to their six children. They have both hired lawyers and have been to court more than once to try to agree on something. As of the time being, Angelina Jolie has sole physical custody of Pax, Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne. Brad has been granted visitation rights but there have been some rumors about Angelina keeping him away, even on his scheduled days.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a judge allegedly got word of this and put an end to it, giving Brad Pitt his first official post-divorce victory.

“Up until now, Angelina has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids]. But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now. She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games,” a source told Life & Style Magazine.

The likelihood of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reconciling is pretty slim. The two went through a tough time before deciding to part ways and it sounds like Angelina Jolie took time to consider her relationship and her family before pulling the trigger and filing for divorce.

Fans hope that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can figure things out and that they can remember that their children deserve to have two parents in their lives. No one really knows what happened between Angelina and Brad or what may have caused them to grow apart but the two have to figure out a solution that will work best for their whole family.

Do you think that there is any hope of a reconciliation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt? Do you think that the two will be able to work out a custody agreement sooner rather than later? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]