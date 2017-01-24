Surface Phone Release Date And Rumors: 3 Reasons Microsoft’s Homegrown Flagship Would Be A Hit, 2 Reasons It Won’t

The Microsoft Surface Phone is arguably one of the most interesting devices that are yet to make an appearance in the mobile market. Rumored for years, the cryptic device’s existence has not even been officially confirmed by the tech giant. Recently, however, a steady stream of rumors and a tease from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella himself has managed to get numerous tech aficionados excited, as it appears that the Surface Phone is slowly taking shape and getting ready for its highly-anticipated debut.

The release date for the Surface Phone has always been a tough topic to discuss. Being a completely new device from the Redmond-based tech giant, it is quite difficult to speculate when the flagship smartphone would finally be unveiled. While the exact date of the device’s reveal remains unknown, speculations are high that the device might see a late 2017 release date, according to a report by the Express. Considering that Microsoft launched the Surface Studio and the Surface Book i7 last October, numerous rumors state that the tech giant might hold a similar event this year for its homegrown flagship smartphone.

With the Surface Phone being Microsoft’s most ambitious effort to break through the elusive smartphone market, there are numerous risks that the tech giant appears to be taking in order to increase its chances of releasing a hit device. If rumors prove accurate, the Surface Phone would be a mobile device unlike any other before it. Thus, there are several things that could make the homegrown flagship a hit, and there are some factors that can make it fail. Here is a brief discussion on three reasons the Surface Phone would be a massive success.

It Has Insanely Powerful Specs

The specs of the Surface Phone are yet to be revealed by Microsoft, but speculations have been going on for years that the device would pack internals that are notebook-worthy. Rumors about the device’s internals are numerous, with a Trusted Reviews report stating that the Surface Phone might come equipped with Qualcomm’s most powerful 10nm processor to date, the Snapdragon 835. The formidable chip is rumored to be paired by as much as 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Other leaks about the device are very few, though there are some speculations stating that the homegrown flagship would come equipped with some form of Intel’s RealSense technology, considering Microsoft’s initiatives in its HoloLens and Windows Holographic technologies. These specs are quite unheard of in a flagship mobile phone, and if Microsoft would indeed release a device along these lines, it would end up offering a smartphone that is a category above the best of what industry leaders like Apple and Samsung could offer.

Its Design Would Be Refreshing

One of things that Microsoft appears to be going for when it comes to its Surface devices is originality. Thus, speculations are high that the Surface Phone would not look like a clone of any Android or iOS device in the market right now. Instead, it would be a smartphone built from the ground up by the tech giant using a design that is inspired only by its own devices. A number of leaks have emerged with regard to the Surface Phone’s design, with the most recent ones even suggesting that the flagship might be equipped with a revolutionary foldable display.

It is no secret that the world of smartphones has been effectively taken over by designs from industry leaders such as Samsung and Apple. In fact, numerous smartphones in the market from innumerable third-party manufacturers simply look like clones of other more popular brands. Microsoft could step away from this trend with the Surface Phone, offering consumers with an attractive alternative option.

Its Software Could Make It A Productivity Powerhouse

Inasmuch as Microsoft has not had much luck in the mobile sector, its desktop-grade Windows operating system remains widely utilized by enterprises worldwide. Thus, compatibility with desktop-grade Windows operating systems could be one of the Surface Phone’s most formidable features. If the Surface Phone could be a machine that can effectively be used in tandem with a work computer, it might very well be the device of choice for the enterprise market, which is one of the most lucrative demographics in the computing world.

Previous leaks about the Surface Phone have already emerged that appear to tease its focus on productivity, with some stating that the upcoming flagship would feature an upgraded version of Continuum, which enables the smartphone to function as a desktop computer when hooked up to an external monitor. If Microsoft does perfect the technology in time for the Surface Phone’s launch, it would allow its device to be leagues beyond what Android and iOS can offer in terms of real productivity.

While the Surface Phone could be 2017’s runaway hit, there is also a possibility that the flagship device might fail. After all, in terms of mobile devices, history is not really on Microsoft’s side, with numerous high-profile failures such as the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL. With this in mind, here are a couple of things that might compromise the Surface Phone’s success.

An Unreasonable Price

The Surface Phone would be entering the market as a completely new, untested device. Thus, it would be wise for Microsoft to make its price as reasonable as possible. However, speculations have so far been consistent in the idea that the Surface Phone would be a very expensive device. While Microsoft has not revealed the price of the flagship as of date, rumors state that the Surface Phone might cost as much as $599 for the entry-level model and as much as $1099 for the top-tier variant.

Raising the price of the Surface Phone to such an extent would be a massive gamble for Microsoft. After all, the device is, at its core, a largely untested product. Thus, requiring consumers to immediately pay a premium might not be the wisest strategy for the Redmond-based tech giant.

A Release Date That Is Far Too Late

It has taken a long time for the Surface Phone to be released. In fact, despite the generous amount of speculations and leaks about the device, it still remains to be seen if the homegrown flagship smartphone would finally see the light of day this year. Even if it does, its rumored release date of late October 2017 might be far too late for the flagship to make a significant impact in the smartphone market. After all, the most notable flagships from the top firms in the mobile industry, the Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone 8, would be releasing around August to September.

If Microsoft does indeed release the Surface Phone late this year, it might end up compromising the massive impact the device could easily make among consumers. For the Microsoft Surface Phone to reach its full potential as a game-changing device, it would need to enter the market at exactly the right time.

The Surface Phone has a chance to make an impact in the smartphone market. With its powerful specs and possible revolutionary features, it might very well stand out from a sea of otherwise very similar devices. However, in order to pull off a breakout hit, the Redmond tech giant would need to dig deep and be extremely strategic when it comes to the release of its very first homegrown flagship smartphone.

