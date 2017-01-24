Netflix February 2017: Here's What's Coming To, And Leaving, Netflix In February

Netflix has finally released the complete list of all the titles that will be coming to and leaving the streaming service in February.
Along with a whole slew of new titles, including Finding Dory, Magic Mike, and Twilight, there is also several Netflix originals that will make their debuts in February. Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, David Brent: Life on the Road, Stronger Than the World, Daniel Sosa: Sosafado, Imperial Dreams, and Santa Clarita Diet are just a few of the originals that will be available next month.
According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Netflix’s contract with the BBC seems to be up for renegotiation, which tends to happen around this time each year, meaning that many of the BBC shows being cut, including Copper (two seasons), House of Cards Trilogy (three seasons), Keeping Up Appearances (one season), Monarch of the Glen (seven seasons), North & South (one season), Outcasts (one season), Robin Hood (three seasons), Survivors (two seasons), The Buccaneers (one season), The Office (UK – two seasons), The Vicar of Dibley (four seasons), and Torchwood (four seasons).
Here’s a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in February (Netflix originals have been marked).
February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Balto
Balto 2: Wolf Quest
Balto 3: Wings of Change
ContactCorpse Bride
Disney’s Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Highly Strung
Hot Biskits
I Am Sun Mu
Invincible
Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1
Mother with a Gun
Paris Is BurningProject X
Silver Streak
The Blair Witch Project
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight
Women in Gold
February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1
February 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado— Netflix original
Imperial Dreams — Netflix original
Santa Clarita Diet — Netflix original
February 4
Superbad
February 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los herederos
February 6
Girls Lost
Me, Myself and Her
February 7
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special — Netflix original
February 8
Tiempos Felices
Girl Asleep
February 10
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road — Netflix original
February 11:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
Stronger Than the World — Netflix original
February 12
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 13
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14
Girlfriend’s Day — Netflix original
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble — Netflix original
King Cobra
Project MC2: Part 4 — Netflix original
White Nights — Netflix original
February 15
Aram, Aram
Before I Go to Sleep
Fire Song
February 16
Milk
Sundown
February 17
Chef’s Table: Season 3 — Netflix original
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 — Netflix original
Kill Ratio
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 — Netflix original
February 19
Girl Meets World: Season 3
Growing Up Wild
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
When Calls the Heart: Season 3
February 23
Sausage Party
February 24
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore — Netflix original
Legend Quest: Season 1 — Netflix original
Ultimate Beastmaster — Netflix original
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico— Netflix original
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 — Netflix original
February 26
Night Will Fall
February 27
Brazilian Western
February 28
Be Here Now
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes — Netflix original
Here’s a complete list of everything leaving Netflix in February.
February 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Machinest
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
February 7
Justin Bieber’s Believe
February 12
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
February 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
February 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
February 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
February 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
February 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
February 28
Clueless
