2017 Oscar Nominations Announced: La La Land Leads with 14 Nominations

Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning during a live-streamed event. La La Land scored 14 Oscar nominations tying it with Titanic and All About Eve for the most nominations by any movie. Moonlight is tied with Arrival with eight nominations. Among the surprising snubs by the Academy include Amy Adams for Arrival, Tom Hanks for Sully and Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals. Pixar also did not get nominated for Finding Dory. It is safe to say that a year after #OscarsSoWhite controversy, Academy has definitely made an inclusive change as Academy showered nominations on six African-American themed films.

Congratulations to #LALALAND on its 14 Academy Award nominations including BEST PICTURE – Tying the record for most #OscarNoms! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JsoFuGfffI — La La Land (@LaLaLand) January 24, 2017

Here is the complete list of Oscar nominees for each category.

Best Picture

Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Moonlight,Fences

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight, Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea, Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water, Dev Patel – Lion, Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis –Fences, Naomie Harris – Moonlight, Nicole Kidman – Lion, Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures, Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Cinematography

Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence,

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life Animated, 13th, O.J.: Made in America

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea, Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge, Ryan Gosling – La La Land, Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic, Denzel Washington – Fences

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert – Elle, Ruth Negga – Loving, Natalie Portman – Jackie, Emma Stone – La La Land, Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Directing

Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight

Production Design

Arrival, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hail, Caesar!, La La Land, Passengers

Costume Design

Allied, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jackie, La La Land, Florence Foster Jenkins

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia

Original Song

‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream)’ – La La Land, ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ – Trolls, ‘City of Star’ – La La Land, ‘The Empty Chair’ – Jim: The James Foley Story, ‘How Far I’ll Go’ – Moana

Original Score

La La Land, Lion, Jackie, Passengers, Moonlight

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange, The Jungle Book, Kubo and the Two Strings, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, A Man Called Ove, The Salesman, Tanna, Toni Erdmann

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Intérieurs, La Femme et le TGV, Silent Nights, Sing, Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester by the Sea, 20th Century Women

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha, Borrowed Time, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl, Piper

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis, 4.1 Miles, Joe’s Violin, Watani: My Homeland, The White Helmets

Film Editing

Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Moonlight, Hell or High Water

It's time to shine #MOONLIGHT. 8 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture! pic.twitter.com/dZW7tIahq6 — MOONLIGHT Movie (@moonlightmov) January 24, 2017

La La Land has already made history with its record-tying 14 nominations. It is yet to be seen who will come out as a winner on the final night. Moonlight remains the tough contender in this battle. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017 will be held on February 26.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]