Oscar Nominations: ‘La La Land,’ ‘Hidden Figures’ Stars, Lin-Manuel Miranda React To Getting Nods For 2017 Academy Awards

The Oscar nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, honoring some of the best work in film in 2016, were announced Tuesday, and stars were quick to reveal their reactions to winning a nomination for the big night.

La La Land was the most nominated film with 14 nods, equaling the all-time record for most Oscar nominations after taking home the most Golden Globes of any movie ever earlier this month.

Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were nominated for best actor and best actress respectively. It’s the second time at the Oscar dance for each, after Gosling’s nomination for Half Nelson and Stone’s for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Stone told the Hollywood Reporter about her reaction to the nomination.

“What a morning. I am so grateful for this honor and I’m so happy to share this feeling with my La La Land family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I’m also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it’s hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can’t wait to celebrate together.”

According to one of the movie’s producers, Gosling and director Damien Chazelle are in China, where the movie is about to be released, and they celebrated with some champagne.

Their movie also received Oscar nominations for best picture, director, original screenplay, cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score, original song (for “City of Stars” and “Audition”), production design, sound editing, and sound mixing. That ties the Oscar nominations record with both All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997). All About Eve won six Oscars and Titanic took home 10.

Hidden Figures, a movie about three black women who crossed gender and race lines to send John Glenn into orbit as NASA mathematicians, has been a huge box-office hit since expanding nationwide earlier this month. It received three Oscar nominations, including best picture, adapted screenplay, and actress in a supporting role for star Octavia Spencer, who previously won for The Help and is among six black actors who received Oscar nominations this year.

Superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda, who sparked a pop culture sensation with his Broadway smash hit Hamilton: An American Musical, has received his first Oscar nomination. The multi-talented Miranda is up for best original song for “How Far I’ll Go,” which is featured in Moana (also nominated for best animated feature). He wrote the lyrics and music for the song and reacted in typically endearing style on Twitter.

“I’m beyond, beyond beyond thrilled. The directors of this film changed my life when I was 9 years old and they directed The Little Mermaid. I think this movie is about an amazing young woman who changed the world,” he told Good Morning America.

Miranda’s fans were also delighted for him.

@Lin_Manuel DUDE CONGRATS YOU DESERVE IT — ℳ ➶ (@yoursmichelle_) January 24, 2017

Moonlight is another of the major Academy Awards contenders this year, picking up eight Oscar nominations overall. Naomie Harris, nominated for best actress in a supporting role, seemed pleased with being honored.

Elsewhere, Michael Shannon was nominated for his role in Nocturnal Animals.

“Obviously it’s kind of a dark movie, very emotional, but it seems to be striking a chord with some people,” he told Good Morning America. “It’s so funny. I’m at a hotel right now waiting for my room so I’m literally standing out on the sidewalk pacing around. It’s a very unglamorous situation. I haven’t had a chance to talk to any of my family yet, being so far away.”

Dev Patel is a first-time Oscar nominee for his supporting role in Lion, about a young man who tries to rediscover his origins after getting lost as a child.

“I just talked to my mum in London and she is screaming and crying and people are looking into her office to see what’s wrong,” said Patel, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “These nominations only mean we will get more butts in the seats for a movie that talks about something that is very important — those lost children on the streets on India.”

[Featured Image by Twentieth Century Fox]