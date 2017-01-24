WWE Video: Watch The Undertaker Confront Bill Goldberg And Brock Lesnar On ‘Raw’

We already knew that both Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were going to show up on this past Monday’s Raw in Cleveland, Ohio. But what we didn’t know was that The Undertaker would confront both of them in the show’s main event segment.

In the video below, you can check out how Monday’s Raw went off the air. Also, you’ll probably see that Goldberg is bleeding, but you won’t see what caused the actual cut. What happened was, before his entrance, he headbutted his locker room door, which busted him open and as you’ll see below, he was constantly wiping blood away from his face for the majority of the segment.

Here’s the video.

All three men in Raw’s main event segment will more than likely be heavily featured in this Sunday’s Royal Rumble match, as of right now, none of them are favored to win WWE’s annual 30-man match. As of right now, the favorites to win are former NXT Champion Samoa Joe, who will reportedly be making his main roster debut this Sunday, and Monday Night Raw’s Braun Strowman.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported several weeks ago that the planned main event for WrestleMania 33 is Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar. It’s unclear if that match will be for the Universal Championship, or if it’ll be a non-title match. Typically, the main event of WWE’s biggest show if the year is a title match.

Goldberg is scheduled to appear and wrestle at March’s Fastlane show, which will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33. It’s possible that he could win the Universal Championship there and go on to defend against Brock Lesnar on April 2.

There is a rumor going around which suggests that Bill Goldberg will team up with Roman Reigns at Fastlane. Of course, Goldberg and Roman Reigns did temporarily team up, albeit not in an official match, on Raw several weeks ago as they both hit Braun Strowman with a Spear. The rumor didn’t name a potential opposing tag team for Reigns and Goldberg at the event.

While WWE did tease a potential showdown between The Undertaker, Goldberg, and Lesnar, a match involving all three men probably won’t happen at WrestleMania. It’s been reported that The Undertaker will face someone who is either new to the main roster, or hasn’t yet been on the main roster at WWE’s biggest show of the year. So that eliminates the chances of him facing either Goldberg or Lesnar.

So far, Goldberg, Lesnar, and The Undertaker are the biggest names in the Royal Rumble match. There are rumors going around which suggest that more big names like Kurt Angle, the aforementioned Samoa Joe, New Japan star Kenny Omega, and Finn Balor will be surprise entrants in this Sunday’s main event. It’s probably unrealistic to expect that all four men will be in San Antonio for the Rumble, but at least one of the four probably will. As for who that will be, we’ll have to wait until Sunday night to find out, but most people are predicting that it’ll be Samoa Joe.

As for when Goldberg, Undertaker, and Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble match, well, they’ll probably all be late entries, because none of the three, with the possible exception of Lesnar, is a cardio machine, and the Royal Rumble traditionally lasts for more than an hour.

This year’s Royal Rumble is going to be one of the most unpredictable shows of the year. So, fans will likely be buzzing after the event’s conclusion, no matter who wins the show’s main event.

[Featured Image by WWE]