‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: This Major Character’s Return Proves That Dead Doesn’t Always Mean Dead

No character is safe on Game of Thrones. Season 6, however, proved that some characters can come back from even the most gruesome of deaths. With Season 7 currently in production, spoilers indicate Walder Frey (David Bradley) is the latest character to return from dead.

Huffington Post is reporting that Frey will be back in action when Game of Thrones returns to HBO later this year. As fans will recall, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killed Frey at the end of Season 6 after returning home to Westeros. There’s little question that Frey, known for orchestrating the infamous Red Wedding, died last year, yet Bradley is credited for being a part of Season 7.

There are several ways Frey could make his way back into the Game of Thrones universe. The show could bring him back from dead ala Jon Snow (Kit Harington), or Arya might have something to do with his resurrection.

According to Esquire, there’s a good chance that Arya is wearing Frey’s face in the coming season to get revenge for the murder of her brother, Robb Stark (Richard Madden). After all, Arya is on a mission to seek vengeance against everyone who did her family wrong, so it makes sense that she would use Frey to kill his sons.

When speaking about what’s to come, Game Spot is reporting that Williams admitted that she is thrilled to see what Arya is up to for the final two seasons. The actress didn’t reveal too many details about Season 7, partly because producers have not told her what happens.

“It’s so exciting, particularly the end of this series. It’s just a great finale. It makes me very excited for the series after,” she explained, making reference to the final season of the show. “I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information and knowledge from writers but they keep it very close to their chest.”

“Cause I’m like one season ahead of everyone else. I get the scripts and it’s all really exciting because it’s all stuff no one’s seen before. But then as soon as you read it, you’re like, ‘But I want the next season now, and the next one, and the next one.’ People should be very, very excited.”

According to Independent, Williams also revealed that she uses her Game of Thrones co-stars as an outlet to talk about the developing storyline. The young actress often goes out with cast mates to discuss what’s going to happen next for their characters. However, their discussions are mere speculation because they don’t really know what to expect with each new season.

“We go out for drinks and stuff and we just end up talking about the show and then because we’re a season ahead we have to really watch what we’re saying because you don’t know who’s listening to your conversation,” the actress shared. “We’ve been on this show since the beginning you forget how popular the show is.”

In fact, Williams doesn’t even know if her character will make it through each season alive, let alone kill off every name on her list. “Am I gonna die?” she wondered.

Williams did not say anything about Arya’s plans this season and whether or not Frey will be back in action. Given how Arya finally made it back to Westeros, Season 7 is bound to be an eventful year for the character. Fans can only hope she makes it out in one piece.

HBO has not announced an official premiere date for Season 7, though fans can expect GoT to return sometime this summer.

Tell us! Which deceased Game of Thrones character would you most want to see come back from the dead? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]