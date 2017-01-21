Is The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus A Hero In Real Life? Is He Awesome Like Daryl Dixon? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus plays a fascinating character that fans have simply fallen in love with. Daryl Dixon is a hero by anyone’s definition. Daryl fights to feed and protect the other TWD characters.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead is the survivalist of the group. He hunts game, fights zombies, and protects his friends from all sorts of mishaps. While all the main characters try, it seems Daryl’s skill set makes him more capable than most.

What started as a small part on The Walking Dead has grown, mostly because Norman Reedus is a fantastic actor who captured the hearts of millions of The Walking Dead fans. Daryl Dixon adds a strong touch of realism to the show because his skill set strongly facilitates the remote possibility of the group’s survival in the zombie apocalypse.

Though The Walking Dead was based on a series of graphic novels, Daryl Dixon was not in the novels, and that makes Norman Reedus’ character on The Walking Dead a sort of wildcard. Unlike the other TWD characters, Daryl Dixon’s fate is not yet written. Writers can do whatever they want with him, and sometimes that is really helpful to the plot development.

Daryl Dixon is perhaps the most impressive hero of The Walking Dead now, despite his absence from the comic. Most fans of the show think of him as one of the major characters, and Daryl Dixon is extremely popular with fans.

Norman Reedus rarely played the good guy before The Walking Dead. He was typecast as a villain early on in his career. Norman often played killers and rapists in various horror genre films and other dark violent movies according to GQ.

So who is The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, and is he like Daryl Dixon in real life? There seem to be many facets to Reedus. First, there is the Norman who in January of this year alone, bought his mom a new house, raised money for children with cancer, and gave an interview to the intern of bloggers, who call themselves “2 Single Moms,” according to Comic Book. See the Video Below.

Then there is the Norman Reedus who gave a fun slightly bizarre interview with GQ a couple of years ago. Reedus who seemed to be enjoying the shocking interview confided that he liked darkness in his art, and he hates romantic comedy.

“Even with photography and artwork, I’ve really liked having grotesque things and finding beauty in them. I’ve always been a fan of horror films and I like aggressive music and I like aggressive people—they all kind of were interesting to me. I mean I really don’t see myself ever being, or wanting to be, in some sort of light romantic comedy about nothing.”

Another unusual facet of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is the ease with which he willingly undresses to portray Daryl Dixon and other roles. He has no reservations about nude scenes and seems to have no inhibitions.

Norman Reedus is comfortable in his own skin. He isn’t at all self-conscious about his speech, or his appearance, even nude. See the full story in the Inquisitr.

One characteristic Norman Reedus’ shares with The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon, is his ability to make friends that like and respect him. Reedus is not only close friends with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, and all his co-stars on The Walking Dead, he also went to a basketball game recently with Kevin Bacon and Bacon’s daughter according to Fansided.

Norman Reedus is well liked both among fans and peers. He is friendly and outgoing despite his obvious dark side. He makes a great buddy. He and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have become best friends despite the bitter war between their characters on The Walking Dead. They go motorcycle riding together almost daily. See the full story on the Inquisitr.

Norman Reedus is an expert motorcyclist just like Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. He even had a TV series last summer called Ride with Norman Reedus. Reedus has ridden for many years. So how does that match up with the fact Norman is very artistic, plays tennis well, and has worked as a model? Norman Reedus is nothing if not diverse, despite his strong preference for the horror genre in his career.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

See ‘TWD’ Actor Norman Reedus Nude In A Video: ‘The Walking Dead’s’ Daryl Dixon Gets Naked

Norman Reedus In ‘The Walking Dead’: ‘I Just Went In Naked’ Daryl Dixon Is Totally Naked, Tortured But Far From Broken

‘The Walking Dead’s’ Norman Reedus: Jeffery Dean Morgan Spills On Daryl’s Fan Base

Why The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Doesn’t Do Romantic Comedy: Am ‘I Sad Enough To appear That Happy In A Fake World.”

Norman Reedus is not the same as The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon, but Daryl is certainly one aspect of Reedus. Norman told GQ that every role he ever played was a part of him. That gets a little creepy when one considers that many of his roles have been serial killer types, but Norman is obviously one of the good guys.

Summing up, Norman Reedus is not something one could do in an article, or perhaps even a book. He’s kind of an enigma.

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus might be even more interesting than his character Daryl Dixon.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]