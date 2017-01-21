Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Open Up About Their Valentine’s Day Plans, Will He Finally Propose?

Blake Shelton is happier than ever. After winning big at the 43rd People’s Choice Awards, the country crooner is planning something big for Gwen Stefani on Valentine’s Day. Is Shelton going to propose in February?

Us Magazine is reporting that Shelton took home two People’s Choice Awards Wednesday night. The country star shared a cute video of him and Stefani in a limo after the event on Snapchat. Stefani asked him, “So what happened to you, you just won?”

“Won Album of the Year and I won Favorite Male Country Artist,” he told her. “Am I your favorite?”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Shelton is the first country singer to take home the top album award. He was given the award for his newest album, If I’m Honest, which includes a special duet with the No Doubt alum, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” Shelton competed against some of music’s top performers, including Ariana Grande, Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna.

In his acceptance speech, USA Today reports that Shelton thanked everyone involved in producing the album and noted that he had “the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani. Along with accepting the awards, the country star sang his newest hit single, “Every Time I Hear That Song.”

Given his historic win, Shelton acknowledged that some fans might be confused. In fact, Daily Mail is reporting that Shelton got some big laughs when he talked about the real reason why he won album of the year.

“I do think it’s interesting. I look at the category, of album of the year, and I know that somewhere out there, there’s somebody going, ‘I mean, how did he win album of the year?’ ‘Like, isn’t that just a country album full of stereotypical drinking, and cheating, and tailgates,’ and to that person I say, ‘You damn right it is!'”

Blake Shelton took a lighter tone backstage and couldn’t thank fans more for their continued support. “This is incredible. Two People’s Choice Awards, this is an honor,” Shelton said after winning his second award.

“This means everything. I mean, I’ve been fortunate in my career to have some success and anything that happens is because the fans react to it, but to be put up against the other artists and come out with one of these is incredible because everybody in those categories, they’re all so talented and successful and the fact that the fans this year for whatever reason thought I’m the guy, I’ll never forget it. It’s a really big deal to me.”

When it comes to his Valentine’s Day plans, Shelton admitted that he isn’t the type of boyfriend who plans things out. Instead, the “She’s Got a Way With Words” singer is more of the spur of the moment type of guy and doesn’t like to think too far ahead.

“I think she knows it’s going to be Valentine’s Day, so I can’t really surprise her with that. No, I’m kidding. I don’t know. I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something. I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

Shelton quickly added: “I mean, I won’t forget totally. I’ll just forget until the last minute.”

Shelton and Stefani have a busy couple months in front of them. Apart from Shelton’s Valentine’s Day plans – or lack thereof – the two are slated to compete against each other in the new season of The Voice. Given all the success he’s managed to have this past year, fans are in for quite a show.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]