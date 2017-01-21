Obama’s Post-White House Vacation Delayed By Stormy Weather

The Obamas post-White House vacation was delayed by stormy weather making it difficult for their military plane to land. The usually sunny weather of Southern California was all doom and gloom as heavy rains and strong winds forced the plane to circle the Palm Springs International Airport. It was finally diverted to the Riverside’s March Air Reserve Base, which is 50 miles west of their Palm Springs vacation destination.

Fans Disappointed At Not Seeing The Former First Family

Fans had been waiting all day at the airport, hoping that they could see the former President and his family. The crowd, touting umbrellas and raincoats, had braved rainy weather in order to see the Obama family as they started their lives as ordinary private citizens post-presidency.

Speaking about Obama’s term as president, 23-year-old Ashley Farb said, “It’s the end of a truly historic presidency. Even though he’s not in office, he’s still my president.”

CNN reports that Barack Obama and his family’s flight was delayed and they arrived at the March Air Reserve Base at 5:45 p.m., which is an hour later than what their Palm Springs expected arrival time was supposed to be.

Coachella Valley A Refuge For Former Presidents

The Obama family will be vacationing in Palm Springs, at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains. He is following the footsteps of the majority of presidents before him as the Coachella Valley seems to be the refuge of past presidents as they leave the White House. Former Presidents who have stayed here include, Herbert Hoover, Gerald Ford, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan.

Locals to the Palm Springs area say the weather is expected to clear by Saturday, and it will be a good day for Obama, an avid golfer, to enjoy one of the local golf courses.

The former President tweeted:

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/822550300942856193

And his wife, Michelle Obama also talked about their vacation, saying that they’re going to take “a little break”. She said, “We’re finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family and just be still for a little bit.”

Last Duties as President

The Obamas were escorted to the east steps of Capitol Hill by President Donald Trump, shortly after he was inaugurated to the east steps of Capitol Hill. They left US congress in a helicopter with the call sign “Executive One”.

His first act as the former president was to fly to Andrew Air Force Base. He thanked the military and said goodbye to them for the last time.

Former First Family To Remain In Washington

After 8 years as the most powerful man in the world, Barack Obama and his family will remain in Washington D.C. for the next two years as Sasha Obama, the couple’s youngest daughter, finishes high school at Sidwell Friends. The doting father is quoted as saying, “Transferring someone in the middle of high school? Tough.” They have rented a home in the neighborhood of Kalorama.

The house the Obamas will be moving to belongs to Joe Lockhart, former White House press secretary. It is a 9-bedroom Tudor house which was sold for more than $5 million in 2014. Currently it is valued at $7 million.

The Secret Service will still be in the lives of the Obamas for some time, as former presidents are still entitled to their protection. They will continue to be of service to the Obamas and will implement a security strategy for their new residence in order to keep its occupants safe.

Woodrow Wilson was the last president to remain in Washington D.C. after leaving office. Obama, once again dares to tread where few have chosen to go.