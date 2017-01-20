Kourtney Kardashian Forgot ‘How To Love’? ‘KUWTK’ Star Shares Cryptic Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian told fans earlier this week that she was struggling with “trust issues” and now, she’s revealed that she forgot how to love.

While rumors continue to swirl in regard to her recent outing with the much younger Justin Bieber, 22, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has hinted that she isn’t involved in a relationship with anyone — and may not be equipped to embark on any such thing in the near-future.

“Tell me how to love, it’s been so long,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram on January 19, quoting a song by The Weeknd.

As Hollywood Life pointed out on January 20, Kourtney Kardashian included the lyrics of a song called “Attention,” which includes the chorus, “You’re only looking for attention/The only problem is you’ll never get enough.” And while Kourtney Kardashian didn’t aim her post at anyone in particular, the outlet suggested that the reality star and mother of three was giving Scott Disick a “very obvious message” about his recent behavior.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick appeared to be on the verge of a reunion at the end of last year when they traveled together to Mexico and Colorado, but earlier this month, Disick reportedly went missing during a trip to Dubai with Kim Kardashian and days later, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with Justin Bieber.

Kourtney Kardashian and Bieber “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” a source told People Magazine days ago of Kardashian and Bieber’s Saturday outing last Saturday.

While many fans believed that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were on the verge of a reunion after they were seen together at Los Angeles’ The Peppermint Club, the People Magazine source said the reality star was set on a reunion with Disick.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin,” the source alleged.

Kourtney Kardashian was rumored to have begun dating Justin Bieber in late 2015, months after her 9-year relationship with Disick, the father of her three children, came to an end.

“It’s been a deep flirtation for months. He’s obviously close to the family, and Kris [Jenner] is obsessed with him,” a source told People Magazine at the time. “It’s just one of those things where it makes [Kourtney Kardashian] feel good about herself. It’s not serious at all. This young guy is into her, he thinks she’s hot and she’s older. She just wants to have fun.”

As for how Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again flame, Disick, felt about her alleged romance with Bieber, the source claimed he was understandably hurt.

“Of course it stings a bit that [Kourt Kardashian] is hooking up with Bieber. But Scott also knows his place and that he doesn’t have the right to have a fit about it,” the source continued. “He is convinced Kourt is doing it to hurt him. And she succeeded.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber hadn’t been seen together for months leading up to their outing on Saturday night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for 9 years before parting ways in July 2015 after shocking photos of Disick and an ex-girlfriend hit the web. At the time, Kourtney Kardashian was devastated by the betrayal, which was addressed by the entire family during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians months later.

