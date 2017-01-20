‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Suggests Making Ridge Co-CEO, Liam Leaves Steffy, And Eric Visits Lauren In Genoa City

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS daytime drama during the week of January 23. Quinn (Rena Sofer) makes the suggestion that Eric (John McCook) should make Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) co-CEO of Forrester Creations, something that he isn’t sure he’s comfortable with just yet. Liam (Scott Clifton) fears he’s lost Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) and leaves town without telling anyone. Eric goes to visit an old flame, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), in Genoa City (The Young and the Restless) to talk to her about a business proposition. It looks like a great week ahead on the Bold and the Beautiful.

As Eric prepares to his flight to Wisconsin to see Lauren, Quinn will have an interesting suggestion. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Quinn will have an idea that she thinks will help bring the Forrester family together –Eric should name Ridge the co-CEO and run Forrester Creations with his daughter, Steffy. Of course, Eric will be surprised to hear Quinn’s change of heart towards Ridge. Quinn was able to work her magic and convince Eric to name Steffy as the CEO several months ago, and the spoilers tease she will have the same luck this time.

Don't worry guys.That dreadful tattoo ring will soon be a GONE! #Statt was a nightmare. #Steam is the future of the #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QcFIJHwFSy — QueenSteffyBnB1 (@TheQueenSteffy) January 17, 2017

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Quinn tells Eric that there is way too much tension in the air and believes Ridge can make things much more bearable at Forrester Creations. Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Rick (Jacob Young) aren’t happy that they were passed over for the CEO position. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn has a solution, and she believes that she can help cut the tension in half.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn will say that Ridge is highly qualified for the CEO job and suggest naming him as co-CEO as a way to make everyone happy. Even though Ridge isn’t blackmailing her right now, Quinn doesn’t want Ridge to have any reason to tell Eric about their kiss in San Francisco. Plus, Quinn thinks that if Ridge is co-CEO, the rest of the Forresters will be happier with her.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/kjabBIcbV8 — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) January 20, 2017

According to Soap Opera Digest January 30 issue, Steffy agrees to tell Wyatt (Darin Brooks) that their marriage is over and she is moving on with Liam. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam panics when Steffy takes longer than he expected. Liam assumes that Wyatt convinced her to stay married to him. He takes her refusal to answer his calls as confirmation that she plans to stay married to his brother. Liam packs a bag and heads to the airport with plans to get out of town for a few weeks to “clear his head.” Steffy returns later, confused that Liam is gone without a trace.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Eric will head to Genoa City to meet with his ex, Lauren, about investing in Fenmore’s. Eric told her that he was “confident” that Forrester Creations could invest in her company, which is news to her ears.

SAVE THE DATE! Join @Traceybregman & @JohnMcCook44 for a Facebook Live Chat on Wed. 1/25 at 1 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/VtrAIpZeuQ — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 20, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric goes to help Lauren, not only to pursue a good business deal but to help out a loyal friend. He doesn’t like that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is taking advantage of her and plans to do whatever he can to stop him in his tracks.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Quinn can convince Eric to name Ridge co-CEO? Where do you think Liam went on the airplane? Could he have gone to visit Hope (Kim Matula)? Will Eric invest in Fenmore’s?

