Best Movies On Netflix To Watch After The 2017 Presidential Inauguration

From nefarious politicians to presidential heroes, several of the best movies on Netflix are apropos to politics and the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Whether you are in the mood for political thrillers or hilarious satires, some of the best movies on Netflix are perfect for the occasion.

Jack Strong

Based on true events, Jack Strong tells the story of Colonel Ryszard Kuklinski: a Polish spy from the Cold War era who worked with the CIA in a battle against the Soviets. This is one of the most riveting Netflix movies that centers on the Eastern Bloc and the former communist states.

London Has Fallen

If you’re looking for the best movies on Netflix that you will find intriguing, challenging, and thought-provoking, then you should watch Spotlight. But if you’re in the mood for a fanciful plot with nonstop action, then London Has Fallen is the movie for you. This film is unbelievable and only exits for its explosive visual, and that’s kind of the point.

What happens when a group of terrorists plan to assassinate the world’s most powerful leaders? Clearly the leader of the free world has to pick up a gun and start shooting. If you can suspend your disbelief then you will find this movie to be a fun thrill-ride.

In the Loop

Cynical British and American operatives attempt to work together in order to prevent a war between two countries. Politics are often funny for all of the wrong reasons, but they’re hilarious for all the right reasons in this laugh-out-loud satire. Based on the popular BBC Series The Thick of It, In the Loop stars Peter Capaldi, Steve Coogan, and the late James Gandolfini.

V for Vendetta

If you like political movies about overcoming government tyranny then look no further. Starring Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Fry, and Stephen Rea, this is one of the most popular films on Netflix. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, V for Vendetta is a 1984-esque story. IMDB provides the synopsis for one of the best movies on Netflix.

“[V for Vendetta] tells the story of Evey Hammond and her unlikely but instrumental part in bringing down the fascist government that has taken control of a futuristic Great Britain. Saved from a life-and-death situation by a man in a Guy Fawkes mask who calls himself V, she learns a general summary of V’s past and, after a time, decides to help him bring down those who committed the atrocities that led to Britain being in the shape that it is in.”

The Ghost Writer

When a ghostwriter is hired to compose the memoirs of a former British prime minister, he discovers secrets that put his life in danger. This political thriller is co-written by Roman Polanski, and it is one of the best movies on Netflix for suspense and drama.

J. Edgar

Leonardo DiCaprio portrays one of the most controversial people in political and U.S. history: J. Edgar Hoover. This thought-provoking movie highlights Hoover’s controversies and takes a closer look into his life.

Barry

While we say goodbye to President Obama on Inauguration Day, this film about his college years provides insight on the historical leader. Rotten Tomatoes describes one of the best original Netflix movies.

“Barry opens a speculative window into a future president’s formative college years, offering a flawed yet compelling glimpse of American history in the making.”

Bulworth

In one of the best political movies on Netflix, this film tells the highly-improbable and ridiculous story of Jay Bulworth: an unorthodox presidential candidate that performs extreme antics, says outrageous things, and completely bucks the political system, yet somehow rises in political power—yup—simply ridiculous.

