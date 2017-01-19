‘Dance Moms’ Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers: Newcomer’s Mom ‘Bullying’ Brynn As ALDC Reaches New Milestone

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 9 will mark a very special milestone for the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) because for the first time this season, they earn a perfect score for their group performance.

All throughout Dance Moms Season 7, coach Abby Lee Miller has been adamant in creating a super team in preparation for the nationals and it looks like the coach and the moms will see some exciting results in the next competition ALDC is off to.

Her mission continues in this week’s explosive new installment, “Battle of the Blondes.” Naturally, spoilers for the episode will be discussed below.

Abby reminded everyone in the Dance Moms preview two very important things when it comes to the cutthroat business of dancing.

“Getting to the top is one thing, but staying there, it’s a whole different ball game.”

To stand by her word, Abby ends up bringing in a new dancer by the name of Jane Dickson for ALDC’s battle at the Dream National Dance Competition in San Diego, California.

love you Miss Abby! ❤️❤️ thank you for the amazing opportunity to dance with your team this week! @therealabbylee #dancemoms #aldcla #perfectscore A photo posted by jane dickson (@janedickson06) on Nov 6, 2016 at 7:40am PST

The 14-year-old dancer performs in Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 9 with newcomer Camryn Bridges, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes, Nia Sioux and Brynn Rumfallo, who will lead the group dance.

This will be Jane’s first time to join the ongoing run of the reality show, but majority of the dance moms already agree that she might actually be the dancer they have been looking for to complete the so-called “Great 8.”

Lifetime teases that in Episode 9, the dance moms are “hopeful” that Jane could be the final piece of the puzzle especially after she helps ALDC get a perfect score in their group, which is a first in the season.

This achievement also leads to a big win for ALDC in the group dance. Thanks to the perfect score, Brynn and company naturally finish as first placers in the teen division and also in the whole competition. However, despite the sweeping success, one of the dance moms will not be all too happy about it.

best day ever! ???? #perfectscore #perfectchoreography A photo posted by jane dickson (@janedickson06) on Nov 5, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

Brynn’s mother Ashlee Allen clashes with Jane’s mother, Nancy in Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 9. The promo shows the former shouting at the latter for “bullying” Brynn.

Nancy does not appear to feel bad about it as she was even seen smirking while Ashlee argued. Of course, the short clip does not tell the whole story, but it certainly promises some tension.

This is not the only source of the chaos fans will witness in Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 9 though. Brynn, Mini Team’s Lilliana Ketchman and newcomer Maesi Caes getting solo performances will also cause some issues.

Based on the promo, Maesi was supposed to be part of the group dance, but Abby deemed she was “out of place” as she watched them rehearse the choreography.

Maesi’s mother Jaime felt like her daughter deserves to be part of it and argues with Abby, who immediately shuts her down and warns her that she will not be putting her name on the line for Maesi.

Tension between Abby and Jaime has been on the rise ever since she and Maesi joined Dance Moms. The Season 7 episode that aired last week also saw the two bat heads with Elliana Walmsley’s mother Yolanda in the mix.

Maesi was brought in during the installment “New Kid on the Block.” She was part of the group dance during the competition there, but forgot the choreography, which cost the ALDC the first place and ultimately broke their winning streak.

Abby was determined to cut her from the team, but after some of the junior elite dance moms convinced the dance instructor to give Maesi another chance, she ended up keeping her at the expense of Elliana of the Mini Team.

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 9 airs Tuesday, January 24 at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime. Watch the preview for “Battle of the Blondes” below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]