Marla Maples Turned Down For Free Hair And Makeup Services For Inauguration? Trump Ex Says Never Cared About Money

Marla Maples is on a budget for Inauguration Day. The ex-wife of president-elect Donald Trump was reportedly turned down for free hair and makeup services for her ex-husband’s inauguration ceremony.

According to a report from the Washington Post, freelance hairstylist Tricia Kelly claims she was contacted by a client with ties to the Trump’s and told that Marla Maples and her daughter Tiffany Trump had a $300 budget for hair and makeup for the big day — for both of them. After the stylist agreed to lower do the duo’s hair for $200 and pull in a $150 makeup artist, she was reportedly approached by Maples’ assistant with an offer to provide the services for free in exchange for “exposure.”

Kelly told the Post she balked at Marla Maples “entitled” behavior, citing other clients who make less but pay full price — including White House staffers.

While Marla Maples has not commented on Kelly’s allegations, the stylist claims she received a message from the client who originally put her in touch with Maples’ camp:

“You are messing with the president of the United States…She is used to a certain lifestyle and you don’t understand that.”

Marla Maples recently stopped receiving child support payments from the Donald when their 23-year-old daughter Tiffany graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in May, so it’s clear her income has gone down. But Maples has long said she never cared about her ex-husband’s money. Maples, who was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999, previously told People magazine there are many misconceptions about her being a gold digger.

“I was never with him for his money,” Maples told People. “I wasn’t there for the glamorous life or the riches. I kind of giggle about it when I hear people describe me living some lavish lifestyle… I live in a 740-sq.-ft. apartment. Who are they talking about?”

In the interview, Marla explained that differences in parenting styles led to her split from the billionaire businessman. Marla Maples ultimately left New York and moved across the country with their child. Maples reportedly got just $2 million in the divorce settlement and later auctioned off her engagement ring.

“To me, it’s never about how much money you have. It’s about how are you connecting with each other, supporting each other?” Maples said of her relationship with Trump.

Marla Maples has been vocal about the fact that she raised her daughter on her own. In a 2013 interview with Oprah: Where Are They Now? Marla said she felt blessed to raise her daughter in California as a single mom.

“I’ve had a real blessing of being able to raise Tiffany as a single parent,” Marla said in 2013. “Her daddy, of course, took care of school, her education, and some of our needs, but as far as the day-to-day parenting, I’ve been the one here.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Maples addressed rumors that her ex paid her off to remain silent about their marriage and divorce settlement.

“The truth is there’s a lot of misconceptions,” Marla said.

“I walked away a multimillionaire. No way! You saw me working my butt, throughout school … I like working, but nothing really comes for free. There’s been folks that think he’s been paying me not to speak. Absolutely not true!”

As for that hairstyling and glam budget, if Kelly’s account is true, it wouldn’t be the first time Marla Maples and her daughter had to stick to a budget. According to a report by Vanity Fair, Marla’s daughter was on a strict budget of $500 a month when she attended the prestigious Ivy League University of Pennsylvania. An insider told Vanity Fair that when she went out with her friends, Tiffany Trump “calculated down to the penny how much she owed.”

