Trump Sends Out Invite For Free Inauguration Tickets For January 20 [Video]

President-elect Trump has sent out the following message via text to Trump’s subscribers, and on social media, giving away free Inauguration tickets for both the Inauguration Welcome Concert and the swearing-in ceremony of Trump’s Inauguration on January 20.

“I want to personally invite you to come to Washington, D.C. Friday to witness history, when I, along with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, will take our oaths to serve you – the people of this great country. These tickets to attend are free to my best supporters, but they are going fast, and we have very limited quantities.”

The link to the free Inauguration Day tickets can be found in the below tweet from Trump’s Inauguration Twitter page.

The message from Trump’s team about reserving free inauguration tickets spoke about everything it entailed for Trump fans to get free inauguration tickets. That included filling out a form that requested the person’s email address, zip code, and plans to attend either the “Welcome Celebration” or the “Inauguration” or both to get tickets.

“On Friday, January 20, we celebrate a new day for America as Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence are sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States. Because you played such an important role in our movement to Make America Great Again, President-elect Trump wants to personally invite you to the Inaugural Welcome Concert and Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony.”

Not only will the person receive free tickets, but Trump’s team calls the free ticket “a limited edition, commemorative ticket as a keepsake to frame and remember this historic event.” It’s a ticket that isn’t required to be admitted to the festivities, says the page wherein people can request free tickets, as well as the page that lists no tickets are required for the January 20 “Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony,” scheduled from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the U.S. Capitol.

Inauguration ticket scalpers are taking a bath: https://t.co/3NjwOqjrk4 — Peter Olson (@Dethtron5000) January 17, 2017

According to the New York Daily News, scalpers are having problems trying to sell tickets to Trump’s inauguration. People who received tickets to Trump’s inauguration, thinking they’d be able to resell the tickets for big money, are finding out that’s not the case. The publication points to 36-year-old Yossi Rosenberg, who paid $700 for a pair of tickets to Trump’s big day on Friday — in hopes that he’d be able to get double the amount he paid for the tickets. The thinking was that Trump’s Republican supporters had plenty of money to buy tickets from him. However, the tickets aren’t selling.

Other people have turned to Facebook, Craigslist and other websites to sell their inauguration tickets for around $200 to $400.

On Facebook, the Donald J. Trump Facebook account ran a sponsored ad, with information about the free inauguration tickets being given away. That ad was listed as receiving more than 361,000 views in a short period of time, with more than 100 comments. The swearing-in ceremony page boasted a number of faith leaders who plan to honor President-elect Trump with prayers and readings, including Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White.

As seen in the above photo, Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery stood in as President-elect Trump with Army Spc. Sara Corry standing by his side as Melania Trump, during a practice session of the inaugural swearing-in ceremony. The duo practiced as Mr. and Mrs. Trump on Sunday, January 15, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington.

A desperate Donald Trump records a message on Facebook offering free inauguration tickets https://t.co/FckSvfSvkE — Susan Maylone (@SusanMaylone) January 17, 2017

The fact that Trump has sent out messages about the free inauguration tickets has some social media users calling the move desperate, as seen in the above tweet. Others on Twitter are joking about the fact that Trump’s low approval rating means he can hardly give the free tickets away.

[Featured Image by J. David Ake/AP Images]