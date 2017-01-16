‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 4: Nick Viall Heads Home As Tensions Among The Ladies Escalate

There has already been plenty of drama playing out for Nick Viall and his bachelorettes on ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season and spoilers tease that there is plenty more on the way. Once again, viewers were left with a bit of a cliffhanger Monday night and everybody is anxious to know where things head in Episode 4 set to air on Monday, January 23. What’s the scoop?

As fans saw at the end of Episode 3, multiple ladies confronted Nick Viall about his shenanigans with Corinne Olympios. The Bachelor spoilers detail that these confrontations will carry over into Episode 4 and Vanessa Grimaldi, in particular, will be looking for some kind of answers or explanation from Viall about how he was carrying on with Corinne in such a public way at the pool party. Will she get a rose despite the confrontation or end up going home?

Gossip guru Reality Steve shares that at the next rose ceremony, Christen Whitney and Brittany Farrar will be sent home. Viall may have been up for keeping Christen after she told him about Liz telling the other ladies about their prior connection, but it looks like he ultimately doesn’t see a future with her so she and Farrar are going to be packing their bags.

Nick and his ladies will head to Wisconsin from there, where they get to visit the Waukesha area where Viall grew up. The Bachelor spoilers detail that one group date will have some of the women acting as ranch hands, and another gal gets a one-on-one where she gets to meet the Viall family. She will reveal some heartbreak from her past and this will also spark a fiery side of her personality that will apparently stun Nick a bit.

As the action kicks into gear in Wisconsin, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that some of Viall’s friends will show up where the bachelorettes are staying to chat with them. As for the first date in Episode 4, Danielle Lombard gets a one-on-one and that starts out at a local coffee shop. They later will get to have a concert by Chris Lane and watch some fireworks together.

Everybody will have to tune in to see if it’s included, but Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve note that there was a bit of a set-up where an old girlfriend of Nick’s ran into him as he was with Danielle at the coffee shop. There apparently wasn’t really anything to this interaction, but the show may try to hype otherwise. In addition, some of Viall’s friends were at the concert and Danielle did get the rose.

The group date will involve 13 of the bachelorettes going to a dairy farm with Nick where they will compete at things like milking cows and other dairy farm-related shenanigans. Everybody then headed to an after party where Bachelor spoilers tease that there was some drama playing out involving Vanessa Grimaldi. Reality Steve details that she started talking about how fake Danielle was, warning Nick about her. It seems that Kristina Schulman got the rose on the outing.

The other one-on-one in Episode 4 goes to Raven Gates, and she got to go with Nick to his sister Bella’s soccer game. They then all headed to a roller skating rink, and numerous Viall family members were there too. This is clearly the date that involves a bachelorette opening up about past heartbreak and showing her fiery side, but viewers will have to wait and see just what it is that Raven shares. The Bachelor spoilers do indicate that Gates gets the rose and will be sticking around.

Corinne is said to cause drama yet again at the next cocktail party, but it sounds as if Episode 4 may end right around this point once again leaving the rose ceremony and eliminations to carry over into the next show. Reality Steve’s teasers detail that Olympios will be butting heads with fellow contestant Taylor Nolan and their tense interactions will seemingly set the stage for a two-on-one date with Nick that comes in Episode 5. At the rose ceremony, Sarah Vendal, and Astrid Loch will be eliminated.

What will eventually propel Nick to eliminate Corinne? Could Raven become a frontrunner for Viall’s final rose after their big roller skating date? ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 is slated to bring plenty more drama and spoilers tease that Season 21 will keep viewers buzzing all the way through to the finale. Tune in on Monday, January 23 to see how things play out in Wisconsin for Nick Viall as he works on whittling his crew of bachelorettes down to his final pick.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]