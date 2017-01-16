‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Nick Viall Has Slept His Way Through The Franchise – Here Are The Numerous Women He Has Reportedly Had Sex With

It is no secret to fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise that Nick Viall has tried to find love on a number of occasions, but it just never worked out. As he’s now the leading man on his own season, it is said that he’s finally hit it off with the right woman. Even though he never made the right love connection, that didn’t stop Nick from having physical relationships, as he reportedly has slept with numerous women from the franchise over the years.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

This season on The Bachelor, Nick Viall started with 30 women and will have to bring that number down to just one before it is all over. Us Weekly is reporting that he has “definitely found love” this time around, but Nick has done much more than looking in his years-long search.

Looking back on things, Reality Steve revealed early on that Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz is a former fling of Nick’s, and the revelation that they had sex was made early on this season. So, there is one already known right off the bat on this season of The Bachelor, but how many more are there?

Figuring things out isn’t necessarily that difficult as a lot has been revealed by Nick himself and some of the women he is said to have had sex with, but how many? By studying all of that information, they have been able to figure out exactly who Nick has had sex with over the years, and it is a pretty long list.

Nick placed second on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, and he revealed on TV that they had made love. On the very next season of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe also had sex with Nick and then dumped him on the finale to leave him in second place once again.

From there, Nick showed up in Mexico to appear on Bachelor in Paradise and began a relationship with Jen Saviano. Everyone thought they had a good thing going, but then he became the leading man by ABC and broke it off with her after they had already had sex.

That leads to the current season in the reality series franchise and the women that Nick has slept with over the last few months. Reality Steve reported that there were a number of contestants to have sex with Nick while filming in late 2016, and some of them made it all the way to the final four.

The report states that Liz is obviously one of the women he had sex with, but that hook-up occurred before their time on The Bachelor. Reality Steve states that Nick also had intimate relationships with Raven Gates, Rachel Lindsay, and eventual winner Vanessa Grimaldi.

One of the most interesting things, though, is that Reality Steve says Nick is now in double digits for women he has slept with from the different reality series franchises. If that is indeed the case, there are still at least three more women whose names are not known.

The Hollywood Gossip has confirmed the seven named women, but is it any wonder that Nick has had trouble finding true love? It may not be that he is unlucky in love, but maybe he isn’t necessarily ready to settle down with just one.

Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe went on to take other men on their seasons of The Bachelorette and pass on Nick Viall. Jen Saviano left her relationship with Nick behind on Bachelor in Paradise. He has moved from woman to woman and won the compassion of a lot of fans over the years, but Viall wasn’t necessarily sad and alone. The fact that he has reportedly slept through the franchise and had sex with numerous women simply means that he was testing the waters.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]