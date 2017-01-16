WWE News: Two Former WWE Superstars In Desperate Need Of Help – One Hospitalized, Another May Soon Be Homeless

Many fans see where their favorite superstars go after leaving the world of wrestling, and they usually see guys like The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels who happy, healthy, and successful. Still, there are countless others dealing with numerous issues and sometimes, they need help. Fred Ottman (Tugboat) and Perry Saturn are two former WWE superstars who are calling on the fans for help due to different situations, but both are incredibly serious.

Fred Ottman is a former WWE Tag Team Champion who was known by many names during his wrestling career including Tugboat, Typhoon, and The Shockmaster. Perry Saturn had a career that spanned decades throughout some different promotions. Now, both are in dire situations and calling on the fans for help.

According to Wrestling Inc., Ottman was hospitalized last week due to being very sick. His wife Sheila wrote that he had a very bad infection and things were not looking good at the time. One day later, Sheila updated fans on Ottman’s personal Facebook page and said he was still very sick, but at least he was alert and talking.

Ottman is at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, and is still not in a position to be discharged. His wife updated his Facebook on Monday morning to say that her husband was having surgery to put in a PICC line for his medications, but there are still a lot of infections present.

During his time in WWE, Ottman also went by the name Typhoon when he was partnered with the late John Tenta (Earthquake) in the Natural Disasters. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship, and there has been some talk that the team could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Wrestling News Source is reporting that Perry Saturn, another former WWE star, is also dealing with a lot of troublesome issues. Saturn has been dealing with some medical issues over the years, and his bills have piled up too high. Now, he’s on the verge of being homeless and feels as if it could happen in just a couple of months.

Perry Saturn posted a video to Facebook which has since gone viral, and it is him explaining his situation and pleading with the fans for help. You can hear the sadness in his voice and he even almost completely breaks down a number of times while detailing what is going on in his life.

Saturn stated that he currently suffers from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)) due to the numerous blows to the head that he sustained during his wrestling career. This has been a huge concern for wrestlers over the years, and it has even resulted in multiple lawsuits brought against WWE.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in hopes of raising the $100,000 needed by Saturn for his medical bills and so that he won’t end up as homeless. As of Monday afternoon, a little more than $29,000 had been raised.

$5,000 of that total was donated by Chris Jericho, the current United States Champion on Monday Night Raw.

Perry Saturn and Fred “Tugboat” Ottman haven’t been in the ring for a long time and haven’t been in WWE for an even longer amount of time. Still, they are living their lives and have come to a time where they need some help. Tugboat’s health concerns are hopefully taking a turn for the better, but he’s not out of the woods yet. Saturn’s tearful cry for help is one that is extremely concerning and should be for anyone in the world of wrestling.

