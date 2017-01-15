More Trumpgrets: Trump Supporters Who Regret Voting For Him Blast PEOTUS On Twitter, New Site Asks ‘Are You Sorry Yet?’

As President-Elect Donald Trump pushes to fulfill his campaign promise to repeal Obamacare, many of his own supporters are taking to social media, blasting Trump for trying to take away their health coverage — even though that is exactly what he promised to do.

Trump has also vowed to replace the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka “Obamacare,” with another plan — though neither Trump nor congressional Republicans have drafted legislation for any “replacement” health care plan. Trump on the campaign trail said only that the replacement will be “something terrific.”

But the Obamacare system now provides health insurance for more than 20 million Americans who would not have coverage without it, and many of them are Trump’s own supporters who now fear the worst.

As a result, at least two online blogs have emerged to catalog the ongoing stream of Twitter posts by regretful Trump voters shocked by what now appears to be the reality of Trump’s Obamacare repeal pledge. The Inquisitr previously reported on the Tumblr blog Trumpgrets, coverage which may be accessed at this link.

Now, a new site titled Are You Sorry Yet? has appeared online with another extensive collection of tweets from Trump voters who are now experiencing second thoughts over their vote for the former reality TV star, due to the Obamacare repeal and other reasons.

The Are You Sorry Yet? site can be reached at this link.

Trump voters appeared especially distraught after a series of late-night votes by congressional Republicans last week in which, as part of a comprehensive budget bill, they voted in favor of eliminating many of Obamacare’s most popular provisions — such as the requirement that young people up may retain coverage under their parents’ health insurance plans until the age of 26, and the ban on denying coverage to people with preexisting health conditions.

Among other provisions which the Senate Republican majority voted to eliminate last week include a prohibition that stops insurance companies from discriminating against women; mental health coverage requirements; and Medicare funding levels which, if repealed, would make health care much more expensive for seniors.

@realDonaldTrump You d-bag. Your making America great again by killing affordable healthcare? Regretting that I voted for you already. — Ultimate Privacy (@ultprivacy) January 13, 2017

Others seemed confused about the difference between the ACA and “Obamacare,” failing to realize that there is no difference whatsoever. “Obamacare” is simply a nickname for the ACA.

According to The Urban Institute statistics, even with Obamacare in place, 29 millions Americans currently go without health insurance, but that total could hit 58.7 million by 2019 if Obamacare is repealed.

@realDonaldTrump Say It AINT SO, Repealing the 26 year old rule and pre existing condition. I voted for you you said you were keeping laws — Flippy (@flippy0001) January 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I voted for you. Why aren't Republicans fighting harder to keep pre-existing conditions? — USUNCUTISLYING (@bobklosak) January 12, 2017

The Are You Sorry Yet? site not only chronicles Trump supporters who now express regret for their vote, but also documents those who have changed their tune in just the past several weeks.

Lifting the ban on denying coverage to patients with preexisting conditions, according to Kaiser Family Foundation statistics, would immediately make 52 million Americans vulnerable to having their coverage revoke or denied.

Trump held his first press conference since the November 8 election this week, and in that session he sought to reassure disappointed and frightened Trump voters that a repeal of the ACA would not affect them adversely — because an Obamacare replacement would happen immediately. In fact, Trump promised that the replacement health care plan would go into effect “essentially simultaneously” with the repeal of Obamacare.

But with no such replacement plan on the table, and congressional Republicans going full speed ahead — with Trump’s stated approval — on the repeal process, health care experts say that Trump’s promise of “simultaneous” replacement is impossible to fulfill.

