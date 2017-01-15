Kim Kardashian Wants Another Baby To Save Kanye West Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian is desperate to find herself pregnant again in the near future, hoping that having another baby will ease the strain on her chaotic marriage to Kanye West, it has been alleged.

The report, via Radar Online, suggests that Kim is not happy being married to Kanye — especially after all the things that have transpired in recent months regarding the Paris robbery incident and West’s hospitalization.

While the outlet fails to identify the main issue at hand in Kim Kardashian’s marriage, numerous reports have claimed that the mother-of-two has found it hard coping with Kanye’s tantrums and mood swings in the midst of trying to overcome the horrific heist in Paris.

On top of that, it was constantly being alleged that Kim and Kanye were at each other’s throats and could never agree on anything — one of those times being when West flew out to New York and sit at a gathering with Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian reportedly did not approve of the trip, mainly because she doesn’t support Trump’s political views, but being married to her rapper husband would make it seem as if she condones Kanye’s actions when that supposedly couldn’t be further from the truth.

At this given point, Kim knows that she needs to do something to save her “failing marriage,” a source tells Radar Online. And seeing how well she bonds with Kanye over their children, having another baby could potentially mend the couple’s relationship and start off with a new beginning.

“Kim Kardashian has a plan to patch up her failing marriage, according to an insider: another baby!” the report begins. “Kardashian, 36, is so desperate to save her marriage to West after his mental breakdown that she has sought out fertility treatments.”

“Kanye’s issues have been terrible for Kim Kardashian to deal with. She is trying to keep her marriage from falling apart. Kim will do anything to get back to normal. She loves kids, would love to have more and so she’s trying. Everything else is up to God.”

Following the Paris ordeal, Kim Kardashian was said to have moved in with her mother, Kris Jenner, at her house in Calabasas, seeing that she didn’t feel comfortable enough to stay in a home by herself while Kanye West went on tour.

But even after West had canceled the remaining shows for his “Saint Pablo Tour,” Kim allegedly opted to continue living with her mother, which gave fans the impression that there was a severe problem in the couple’s relationship, signaling to the idea that a divorce was in the works.

Of course, it didn’t help weeks later when Us Weekly insinuated that the socialite-turned-businesswoman was weighing her options regarding a potential divorce, but now that things are somewhat looking better, Kim wants to assure herself that she can continue being married to Kanye. In order to do so, however, Kardashian knows that the expansion of her family is the only way that’s going to work.

As the insider previously mentioned, Kim and Kanye can put their differences aside when it comes to their children, so the idea of having another child could potentially the missing piece to the puzzle regarding what Kardashian would consider a happy marriage.

Kim, who is already a mother to Saint and North, has never been shy to admit that she’s always wanted to have a big family, with Kanye often stressing that he could see himself having at least four children.

News of Kim Kardashian’s wishes to expand her family in order to save her marriage comes just one week after the E! network confirmed the return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is expected to premiere in March.

[Featured Image Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]