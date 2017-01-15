Jill Duggar Responds To Allegation That She’s ‘Been Brainwashed Into Being A Baby Factory’

Jill Duggar wants her fans to know that she’s perfectly content with her life, and her happiness is not the result of brainwashing.

As the Daily Mail reports, Jill Duggar recently shared an Instagram photo that was clearly aimed at eliciting a positive reaction from her fans. In the picture, the pregnant Counting On star points to her growing baby bump while her one-year-old son, Israel, puts his hands on his belly and pretends that he’s also pregnant.

“#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner #foodbelly #babybump,” Jill captioned the cute picture.

Most of Jill Duggar’s followers responded to the picture by congratulating her on her second pregnancy or commenting on how adorable Israel is. However, a few commenters expressed their concerns about the life that Jill is leading. So far, the only Duggar girls who have moved out of their parents’ home had to get married to do so. Because of this, some fans of the family believe that Jill’s parents only offered her two options when she became an adult: She had to get married and start having babies, or she had to stay home and help her mother with the housework like 27-year-old Jana Duggar does.

“She has been brainwashed into being a baby factory, waste of a life,” @kirst2543 wrote in response to Jill’s Instagram post.

“Poor Duggar girls will never have lives they want because they were brainwashed from such a young age. All they want is marriage and babies, seems a bit strange that that’s all their parents believe in too? They have had no opportunity to think for themselves.”

After the same commenter wrote that she feels sorry for Jill Duggar, the Counting On star decided to respond.

“Hey! thanks for being concerned for me. 🙂 I’m happily married to my loving husband and, as most mommas, I’m super excited about our 2nd little one on the way,” Jill wrote. “And yeah, lol I could probably spend a little more time in the gym, but now that my morning sickness is fading, I look forward to getting back to my workouts.”

It’s unclear why Jill made a comment about needing to work out, but it was possibly in response to a follower who wrote that Jill “never really dropped her tummy” from her first pregnancy before getting pregnant again.

Many of Jill Duggar’s Instagram followers quickly came to her defense, with some arguing that there’s nothing wrong with Jill’s decision to follow in her mother’s footsteps by forgoing any form of birth control and actively trying to have a lot of children. After she gave birth to Israel via C-section in April 2015, Jill told People that she planned on having “as many kids as God will bless me with.”

“Who cares if it’s 19 or 40 kids! it’s their life!! You’re not paying their bill are you? Are you giving birth to those kids?” one fan wrote in response to Jill’s critics.

We are looking forward to reconnecting with everyone with the new specials on TLC—many have asked about our mission work and about the challenges of taking our family to a different country, culture and learning a new language. We appreciate your prayers. To keep up with us visit www.dillardfamily.com A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 24, 2015 at 1:25pm PDT

Jill Duggar’s critics might not be paying her bills, but right now it’s unclear how she and her husband, Derick Dillard, plan on supporting their growing family. She and Derick lived off of donations from fans while they were working as missionaries in El Salvador, and they assured their donors that they were only taking a short break from the mission field when they returned to Arkansas last August. As People reports, they claimed that they would go back to El Salvador before the end of 2016.

However, this didn’t happen. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jill and Derick will likely remain in America at least until Jill gives birth in July. They have not updated their donors or fans on their plans, so right now it’s unclear whether they intend on going back at all. However, they’re still accepting donations on their family website.

Jill Duggar may not want to return to Central America after the two scary incidents that she experienced there. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, she revealed that Derick just missed being electrocuted when a bolt of lightning struck near their house in El Salvador. During last year’s Counting On “After Show” special, Jill Duggar also shared a story about the time she thought that someone had broken into their house. She began crying as she recounted the night she heard a loud crash in the bathroom. However, as Us Weekly reports, it turned out that a falling shower rack was responsible for the noise. Jill was clearly having a tough time adjusting to life in El Salvador, and her situation would only get more stressful if she was tasked with caring for two young children and constantly worrying about their well-being.

Do you think Jill Duggar’s second pregnancy has killed Derick Dillard’s career as a missionary? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram]