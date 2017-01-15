New York Nanny Nosipho Nxumalo Caught On Camera Burning 2-Year-Old With Curling Iron [Video]

A Long Island, New York, mother found herself facing every parent’s worst nightmare when she reportedly learned that nanny Nosipho Nxumalo had deliberately burned her 2-year-old with a curling iron. What’s more, the entire horrific incident was caught on camera. According to Angela Persaud, she first became aware of the alleged abuse when she discovered painful welts on her son’s hand.

Police said the nanny, 21-year-old Nosipho Nxumalo, used the curling iron as a weapon to punish and discipline… https://t.co/Kdq5JJWogb — WLNY (@WLNYTV) January 13, 2017

As AOL News reports, after seeing the burn on 2-year-old Zander’s hand at bath time, and being told by her toddler that 21-year-old nanny Nosipho Nxumalo had burned him, she reviewed her home’s surveillance video. It was then that she allegedly saw the New York nanny deliberately touching the little boy on the hand and leg with a red curling iron.

“I’m feeling devastated. I fee like I failed him. I should have done a better job of protecting my kid.”

After seeing the alleged child abuse caught on tape, the distraught Long Island mom says she confronted Nosipho Nxumalo about what happened, warning the nanny that one of two things was going to happen.

“Either I am going to jail or you are going to jail.”

After confronting the nanny, Angela Persaud contacted the Nassau County Police Department and presented them with her son’s painful wounds and the videotaped evidence that Nosipho Nxumalo had been the one to hurt her child. In the surveillance video, the New York nanny can clearly be seen heating up the curling iron, touching it several times to check its temperature, and pressing it to the tiny 2-year-old’s hand and leg.

“After she burns him several times, you see her — you could tell she was telling him, ‘See that’s what happens when you don’t listen,’ and then she hugs him. “She’s playing these warped mind games with my child, and it’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”

Nanny Burned 2-Year-Old Boy With Curling Iron on Long Island: Police – NBC New York https://t.co/mzEneuw08l #News NYC New York pic.twitter.com/O9nDbHhfQg — TRENDING NYC (@TRENDINGNYC_) January 14, 2017

Nxumalo was arrested for the alleged assault on the toddler and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest took place late Thursday night, and police claim that the nanny was taken into custody “without incident.”

As NBC 4 New York reports, nanny Nosipho Nxumalo apparently admitted to deliberately burning the 2-year-old victim. Court documents indicate that she was trying to “discipline” the toddler because he wouldn’t listen.

“The child wouldn’t listen. I wanted to discipline him using the iron so I burned him.”

@WLNYTV @cbslocal wtf is wrong with some people – someone should burn her — Joe Acquaro (@JoeAcquaro) January 13, 2017

Just seen the news walking past my moms tv and the nanny burned the baby with a curling iron some people do not need to watch kids at all!!! — gayradar (@HerDemeanor) January 14, 2017

@NBCNewYork You've got to be kidding me. — Darrel Hutchinson Sr (@oneptofview) January 14, 2017

The 21-year-old New York nanny had reportedly been working for Angela Persaud for just two months at the time that the unthinkable act of child abuse allegedly took place. Nosipho Nxumalo had reportedly been recommended to Persaud by a local agency, Moms Helper Inc. So far, the owner of the service has not responded to media requests for comment. However, according to its website, it screens its nannies “carefully.”

Despite court documents that indicate that Nosipho Nxumalo admitted to burning little Zander as a form a discipline, Long Island News 12 reports that the New York nanny has pleaded not guilty to the charges that have been levied against her in the case.

WATCH: Indian-origin baby boy burned by his nanny with curling iron – https://t.co/Y7cktOadid pic.twitter.com/2K9NrkRhV6 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) January 15, 2017

As for Angela Persaud, she is hoping that her devastation will serve as a warning for other parents. A warning to be vigilant about choosing child care providers, and to “double and triple” screen potential nannies, even if they are hired through a service that claims to do the screening for you. According to Persaud, she is now left wondering what she could have done to protect her toddler from the vicious, caught-on-camera assault he suffered at the hands of Nosipho Nxumalo. Furthermore, the Long Island mother isn’t convinced that this is the first or only time such abuse likely took place.

“This isn’t something that just happened once. So my heart skips beats because I don’t know what I don’t know.”

The 21-year-old is currently being held on a $25,000 bond or $15,000 cash bail, and is being represented by Legal Aid in the case. Furthermore, the family has reportedly been granted an order of protection, and New York nanny Nosipho Nxumalo is required to stay away from the 2-year-old victim and his family.

[Featured Image by Nassau County Police Department]