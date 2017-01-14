Stevie J And Joseline: First Photos Of Couple’s Daughter Bonnie Bella Revealed

Stevie J and Joseline have certainly had their fair share of ups and downs, but it seems to be all worth it now that their daughter, Bonnie Bella, is here! While there was a question, for a time, if Stevie J really was the father of Joseline’s baby — or if Joseline was really pregnant at all (the Internet is full of strange conspiracy theories) — now that the paternity of the baby has been proven, both the proud mama and the proud papa have shown off the little bundle of joy, and boy, is she a cutie!

Stevie J and Joseline welcome daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan. Here’s a photo https://t.co/RGy3DW2YC8 — Alexis Carrington (@Lips4daze) January 4, 2017

VH1 was the first to show off a new picture of Stevie J and Joseline‘s baby girl, whose name is Bonnie Bella Jordan. Check her out below.

Dab! #BonnieBella A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:27am PST

As we can see in this photo, Bonnie Bella has a full head of black, curly hair, but it’s hard to tell which of her parents she takes after. Whichever one she ultimately looks like, however, we’re sure that Bonnie Bella is sure to be a scene stealer from the word “action!”

It’s also good to see that Stevie J and Joseline have mostly put aside their differences for the sake of their new daughter. Hopefully, this is the start of a much more mature relationship between the former couple!

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez welcome Baby Bonnie Bella Jordan: https://t.co/iByYVREHnP pic.twitter.com/R3IjQX0ixj — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 8, 2017

For her part, motherhood is also agreeing with Joseline, as well. According to the International Business Times, the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” seems to be glad to share the title with her mini-me! The outlet is reporting that Joseline is “gushing” about being a mother, though there’s no word on whether she’ll have another one.

“Being a mom is the greatest feeling on Earth! #TeamNoSleep Mommy duties! When your baby is 4 days old!! And you looking like this!”

Bonnie'Bella A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:07am PST

It’s nice to see Joseline hasn’t lost her sense of humor throughout the pregnancy and subsequent birth.

In subsequent social media posts, Stevie J and Joseline were shown enjoying quality family time together with the baby. This is an interesting turn of events, considering how hard the duo were bickering like children and slamming each other on social media, throughout Joseline’s pregnancy. Could this mean that the duo are back together? Or was all of the drama manufactured for television?

First Pic of Stevie J and Joseline’s Daughter, Bonnie Bella https://t.co/HbwEg7Jitf pic.twitter.com/SQRRWHjuFY — AIKA 愛佳 (@TheRealAika1) December 31, 2016

According to TMZ, that possibility just might be a real one. It seems as though Bonnie Bella brought her two warring parents together, and now, Stevie J and Joseline’s focus is on being good parents to the baby, rather than tearing each other apart.

Stevie J recently sat down with the outlet to tell him about doing the right thing “for the baby’s sake.”

He pointed out that Joseline is a “great mom” and he commended her for wanting to stick with him “because it’s the right thing to do.” He said that both he and Joseline were committed to being good parents, and were willing to put the arguing aside so Bonnie Bella could grow up happy and healthy.

Considering that this is the man that demanded Joseline take a drug test to prove that she was, in fact, capable of being a mother to the baby — while questioning, in open court, whether he was Bonnie Bella’s father — we have to say that this is nothing if not positive progress!

Congratulations to Stevie J and Joseline on the birth of the beautiful Bonnie Bella!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]