Robin Thicke Goes With Cops To Ex-Wife Home In Violation Of Custody Order, Son Refuses To Leave With Him

According to Hollywoodlife, Robin Thicke called the cops on former wife, Paula Patton for allegedly violating a custody order and not allowing him take his son home.

The 39-year-old singer reportedly called his former wife about retrieving their son, Julian, but got no answer. This led the Blurred Lines singer to show up at the 41-year-old actress’ Malibu home Friday, accompanied by LA County Sheriff’s. Thicke believed that Patton was in “possible violation of a court order call.”

The Hitch actress was clearly shocked at the length that her former flame had gone. However, in between tears, the 41-year-old was willing to comply with officers. But when officers entered her home to talk with Julian, the six-year-old revealed that he did not want to go home with his father. A police officer revealed it was departmental policy never to take a child forcefully from a family member if that child did not want to leave.

“We spoke to the child, and he stated that he did not want to go with his dad…the child said he didn’t want to go, and that’s the end of it. That is our department policy and we do not violate that. We don’t drag children from their families…we just don’t.”

The former sweethearts who first met in 1995 have been embroiled in a bitter custody fight over their six-year-old son. On Thursday, the Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol actress had come forth with claims that her ex-husband had “spanked and punched,” his six-year-old son. This led Patton to file an emergency order to gain full custody of the Julian and only allow Thicke supervised visits during the day.

In court documents obtained by US Magazine, the 41-year-old actress revealed that officials from her son’s school were the first to contact child services before she even got wind of what had happened. Patton said Julian allegedly told his principal and school’s mediator that his famous father had been tough on him.

“I received a call from Julian’s school…from [the] Principal and Mediator…they advised as to comments and statements Julian made to them about the way [Thicke] hits and punished him in private. I confirmed that I had been hearing the same things, and that I did not know how to handle and was very concerned…[The] principal and [mediator] called Department of Child and Family Services on January 4, 2017 to report their concerns about [Thicke’s] abuse of Julian.”

The Warcraft actress pointed out that Thicke was well aware of the complaints that his son had been lodging against him. According to her, her six-year-old son’s behavior had become very disturbing. Patton also alleged that the Lost Without You singer was using drugs and abusing alcohol while his son was under his supervision. She made it known that the 39-year-old had “spanked…yelled at…and grabbed Julian’s neck before,” adding that he had also shown up at Julian’s kindergarten graduation intoxicated at 8:30 a.m.

A judge had denied Patton’s emergency filing, saying she had not provided enough evidence to support her claim that the famous singer had caused “great or irreparable harm” to Julian. The judge had refused to limit Thicke’s custody to daytime supervised visits. Thicke had the ruling in his favor and gone the following day to Patton’s home to retrieve his son, after she refused to pick his phone calls.

Thicke has denied any wrongdoing, admitting that only on rare occasions has he used light spanking which is endorsed by the law. The singer who has worked with Pink, Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams alleged that his former wife was trying to get back at him because he refused to invite her or members of her family to his father’s funeral last month.

“On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage. It’s my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral on December 20, 2016. Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father…As such she was not welcome at his funeral.”

