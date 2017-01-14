One Direction: Why Did Liam Payne Leave Pregnant Girlfriend Cheryl In Another Country?

Hollywood Life is reporting that Liam Payne has gone to LA to work on solo music, leaving his pregnant girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini in London.

The mag claims to know why this has happened.

“Back on the grind! Liam Payne recently ventured to Los Angeles to work on his new solo album, however his pregnant girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini didn’t tag along.”

A source told the magazine that the decision was “difficult” because Cheryl and Liam don’t like to be apart.

The unnamed source told Hollywood Life that traveling would have been hard on Cheryl.

The person said,”It was difficult, but they decided that Cheryl should stay at home as all that traveling would have been too much with her being pregnant.”

Cheryl and Liam also took her due date into account when they made their decision.

Liam and Cheryl felt confident being apart for a while because the due date for their child is still quite far away, according to the report.

“It is not expected that their baby will be born for a while, so, they are both relaxed about it.”

The source also addressed the issue of infidelity in an indirect way.

The person said that Cheryl “trusts Liam” and knows that he would not do anything stupid while he is away.

“They obviously miss one another but Cheryl trusts Liam and knows that it is important for him to complete his new music.”

The source hinted that Cheryl may have been reluctant to see Liam go.

The strict girlfriend reluctantly gave Liam “a pass” to go to LA and work on his music, according to the report.

“Cheryl gave him ‘a pass’ to go solo to Los Angeles. The pair has decided to be very private about having their first child together as they want to keep things as low-key as possible.”

Liam and Cheryl got together last year and the age difference between the former boy band member and the former girl band member raised eyebrows.

There were reports that Liam Payne put his career on hold for a while in 2015 so he could assist with Cheryl’s messy divorce from her ex, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Liam Payne will be the second One Direction member to become a father. Liam’s bandmate and songwriting partner Louis Tomlinson became a father to son Freddie Reign when his former fling Briana gave birth at the beginning of 2016. Louis and Briana have since been locked in what is reportedly a messy custody battle, and Louis has caused strife and tension with Briana’s family by moving on very quickly with new girlfriend Danielle Campbell.

Ok! reports that Will.I.Am of Black Eyed Peas has recently given an update on Cheryl’s pregnancy, saying that she is doing great.

“She’s awesome. I’m so happy that she’s happy.”

Will.I.Am also revealed that Cheryl has had more than her share of bad relationships and that that was tough for him to see.

Cheryl’s supporter says that he is very happy that things have ended well for her, now that she is happy with Liam Payne.

“She was always in and out of bad relationships so it’s nice she got a happy ending. She’s pregnant, which is good for her, I’m very happy for her. “

Will.I.Am revealed that he has not met Liam yet. “I’ve not met Liam [Payne] but he seems like a nice guy,” the rapper told reporters.

Ok! also reveals that Liam and Cheryl’s baby may be a girl — Payne has apparently been spotted looking for gifts for baby girls.

That may make things had when it comes to naming. Cheryl has confidently said that she likes the name Alfie for a boy, but the singer seemed less sure about what she would name a baby girl.

“Of course I’ve thought about baby names a million times. I like Alfie for a little boy.”

Cheryl’s former bandmate Kimberly Walsh has told reporters she believes Cheryl will be a great mum.

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]