NFL Changes Kick Off Time For AFC Playoff Game As Ice Storm Moves In

The NFL changed the kick off time for the AFC playoff game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move, a rare one for the NFL, comes on the heels of an ice storm that execs feared could be dangerous not only to the players but the spectators who were able to score playoff tickets.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Steelers and Chiefs will now face off in their AFC showdown at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday. The playoff game was originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EST. The move by the NFL was prompted by weather reports that freezing rain would be hitting northwestern Missouri on Saturday causing icy conditions on roads until Sunday morning. The NFL wanted to give officials more time to clear the roads before the scores of people began trekking in for the playoff game.

Though it’s rare for the NFL to make scheduling changes given the multiple factors involved in not only putting on the playoff game but giving it air time on television, the move is not unprecedented. In 1989, a regular season game between the San Fransisco 49ers and New England Patriots was moved from Candlestick Park to Stanford University’s stadium following a massive earthquake. And several games have been rescheduled due to hurricane weather.

More recently, in 2010, the roof of the Minnesota Vikings stadium collapsed after heavy snowfall, and the NFL was forced to move the Vikings for two home games to other fields. In fact, 2010 was a rough year for the Vikings and the NFL as severe snow and weather eventually forced the NFL to have its first Tuesday night game since 1946.

While none of these games were playoff games, in 2014 there was concern that Super Bowl XLVIII would need to find a new home at the last minute due to blizzard-like conditions. The NFL stated at the time that it had a contingency plan in place for such emergencies but the weather changed and the Super Bowl was able to go on as scheduled.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the home field playoff advantage and secured a first round bye after clinching the AFC West. The Chiefs finished with a record of 12 wins and four losses thanks to some stand out defenders, including Eric Berry and Marcus Peters as well as the chemistry between quarterback Alex Smith and pro-bowl tight end Travis Kelce and newcomer Tyreek Hill. They will have their work cut out for them as they enter their first playoff game of the season against a resurgent Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers finished with 11 wins and five losses, taking first place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh was dominant in their first playoff game in the NFL Wild Card round last weekend against the Miami Dolphins, winning 30 to 12.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin came under scrutiny when it was discovered after the playoff win that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was walking around in a supportive boot following the game due to an ankle injury. NFL fans were concerned that Tomlin had left his starter in the game despite a significant lead, risking more severe injury and their hopes of keeping the playoffs alive. Big Ben was out of the boot by Tuesday, however, ready for his next step toward taking the AFC Championship.

While the NFL was being cautious in moving the kick off time of the AFC playoff game, both teams are very familiar with playing in harsh cold weather conditions. The match up should be a good one. Most analysts give Kansas City a slight edge over the Steelers but we’ve all seen that Pittsburgh team wager a last second comeback. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Patriots versus the Texans next week for the AFC Championship.

Though analysts give the Texans very little hope of pulling off a victory against Tom Brady and crew, it’s a shame the AFC Championship more than likely wouldn’t make it back to Houston anyway but would go to the higher seeded team. At least the NFL wouldn’t have to worry about winter weather in Texas.

