‘Outlander’ Season 3: Caitriona Balfe Teases Print Shop Scene, New Scottish Location Shooting Revealed

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

After a holiday break, which included Caitriona’s Balfe’s (Claire) visit to the Golden Globes last Sunday, filming is set to resume on Outlander Season 3 in Scotland. However, whatever is shot in the new year will pale in comparison to what has already been lensed: The print shop scene.

Fans of author Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series know that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire are reunited in a print shop after a long separation. The scene takes place in Voyager, the third book in the series and the blueprint for Outlander Season 3.

The much-anticipated scene was shot sometime before Christmas, as producer Matthew B. Roberts teased on Twitter.

Balfe also teased the scene to Entertainment Weekly while she was in Los Angeles last week.

“I think it was written very beautifully,” Balfe said. “Matt B. Roberts wrote it. It has every emotion in it. The excitement, the tentativeness, the nerves, everything. I think it’s really beautiful.”

At the end of Season 2, Claire returned to her life in the 20th century, as Jamie went to fight in the disastrous Battle of Culloden. In Season 3, she will give birth to Brianna, her child with Jamie, and raise her with her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), assuming Jamie died in battle. Eventually, she will learn Jamie survived and head back in time to find him — in a print shop.

Balfe knows the pressure is on the cast and crew to do the iconic scene justice.

“We better get it right.”

The actress expressed a similar sentiment to Vanity Fair right before the scene was shot.

“The first thing everyone talks about is the print shop [where Jamie and Claire are re-united after decades apart],” she said. “‘Are you going to do the print shop? You can’t change one line of the print shop.’ We haven’t actually gotten to film that yet, but I think the writers are well aware that they have to do the fans right. There’s Jamie and the cave, and I think there’s a lot of Claire and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) stuff that fans are looking forward to as well.”

She also hinted there will be more sex scenes between Jamie and Claire in Outlander Season 3, which will please fans who thought there was a lack of intimacy between the couple last season.

“There will be some other sex going on. I think to really let the reunion and everything that’s going to happen once Jamie and Claire see each other, I think it’s really special. Maybe they’ll have to wait a little bit, but I don’t think it’s going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun reported that Balfe and Heughan will be coming to Ayrshire on the west coast of Scotland to film Outlander Season 3 scenes beginning Jan. 30. The pair will reportedly be shooting a Dunure Castle. The location was also used in parts of Season 2.

“I am delighted at the wisdom of the network for choosing Dunure,” said Councillor Bill Grant, who is head of tourism for the area.”The backdrop with the castle and the rugged coastline is fabulous. We are delighted they have chosen South Ayrshire to do the filming.”

Gabaldon told the Herald Scotland that the Outlander Season 3 cast and crew cut short their holidays to get the new season finished on time.

“Usually they only get a break for Christmas and while previously this has been about six weeks this time it is only two weeks, as they are moving as quickly as they possibly can. “There are 13 episodes in season three and they are right in the middle of the sixth episode. They filmed the eighth episode already – they were out of order as they needed to accommodate one of the actresses’ schedules. So they have about six-and-a-half episodes in the bag, which is just about where they should be.”

After filming is completed in Scotland, Balfe and Heughan will head to South Africa to finish filming.

What do you think of the latest Outlander Season 3 spoilers?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz later this year.

[Featured Image by Starz]