Kourtney Kardashian Says She Has ‘Trust Issues’ Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are rumored to be expecting their fourth child, but are they even together?

Although several reports in recent weeks have suggested that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick rekindled their romance after a series of romantic vacations last year, they have yet to confirm any such thing and in a recent tweet, Kardashian hinted that she may still be haunted by her troubled past with her former partner.

“I’ve got trust issues,” Kourtney Kardashian told her fans and followers on Twitter on January 12.

Kourtney Kardashian broke up with Scott Disick in July 2015 after photos of him cozying up to his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France hit the web. Prior to their split, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had dated for nearly 10 years.

Even after their breakup, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have remained in close contact with one another due to their co-parenting commitments with their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. In fact, they have been seen together frequently in the year and a half since their split and often travel together with their kids.

While a reunion has yet to be confirmed, rumors continue to swirl as Kardashian and Disick continue to spend time with one another.

“[Kourtney Kardahsian and Scott Disick] are back together and giving their relationship a try again,” a source told E! News last month. “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying. [They] both want to make it work for them and their kids.”

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been seen enjoying one another’s company in recent weeks, Kardashian has also been spotted with another man, model and boxer Younes Bendjima. After initially facing rumors of an alleged romance with Bendjima in late fall, the rumored couple was seen together again in December — after E! News‘ report was shared.

In mid-December of last year, Us Weekly claimed Kourtney Kardashian, 37, was hooking up with the 23-year-old model after they were seen together at a hotel in Los Angeles — and it wasn’t the first time Kardashian has been tied to a much younger man. As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian was also romantically linked to Justin Bieber for nearly one year after her split from Disick in 2015.

After being spotted with Bieber in Hollywood in October 2015, Kourtney Kardashian and the singer were together a few more times in Los Angeles in the months that followed and in March 2016, she labeled herself a “Belieber” while attending one of his shows in Los Angeles.

Kardashian and Bieber were last seen together in Miami in July 2015, where they reportedly crossed paths twice.

In addition to rumors of their potential reunion, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have also been facing allegations of a pregnancy.

“[Kourtney Kardashian ] is pregnant in her first trimester,” a family insider revealed to Radar Online earlier this week, claiming that because it is so early on in her alleged pregnancy, Kardashian has told only her close friends.

“They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now,” the source added of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

“Scott bought [Kourtney Kardashian] a $35,000 David Yurman gold cuff bracelet that is laden with diamonds and she really loved it,” continued the source. “He has also been showering her with flowers and has even started writing ‘rhymes’ for her. He doesn’t call it poetry, but that’s what it is.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres this March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]