WWE News: The Rock’s Role For ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Revealed, Dwayne Johnson Being Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Since returning to WWE back in 2011, The Rock has wrestled a match or made an appearance on WWE’s biggest show of the year for the past six years, and Wrestlemania 33 is expected to be the seventh. The Rock appearing at Wrestlemania is almost a certainty, regardless of how extensive his filming schedule might be in Hollywood. In fact, the mystery of what The Great One will be doing on the grandest stage of them all is fun.

The door will always be open for The Rock to have a full match on the card as far as WWE is concerned, but Dwayne Johnson’s in-ring career is likely over despite there being a few exciting matchups with the current roster. Never say never, but WWE might have to settle for The Rock on the microphone, which is hardly a big sacrifice when you have “The Most Electrifying Man” in your bag of tricks for Wrestlemania every year.

Naturally, there is a lot of speculation about The Rock’s role for Wrestlemania 33.The last update claimed that Vince McMahon and The People’s Champion were at odds regarding his role for the show. Apparently, WWE officials are attempting to get Vin Diesel involved and Conor McGregor making an appearance is still plausible, so WWE could be trying to make the role bigger than The Rock wants it to be. However, a report may have revealed what WWE officials and The Rock have agreed upon for him to do at Wrestlemania 33.

The Rock and WWE recognize Miami as his hometown. The truth is that anytime WWE can get The Rock on WWE programming in Florida is a special event. Wrestlemania 33 will be in Orlando this year, so his status for the grandest stage of them all is essentially written in stone. With that in mind, it’s being reported that WWE officials may take advantage of that fact and induct The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Obviously, nothing will be confirmed until WWE officials want the news to break during one of their Hall of Fame vignettes on Raw, but The Rock being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame was always just a matter of time. Orlando is close to home for Dwayne Johnson and the fans. It also makes logical sense for The Rock to take his place in WWE history so close to home and on the grandest stage of them all.

Thus far, Diamond Dallas Page has been confirmed for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame based on his career in WCW and for his contributions to the business through DDP Yoga. Rick Rude is also heavily rumored for the honor. Some names that are being reported are Christian, William Regal, Mike Rotunda, and others.

The list of potential future WWE Hall of Famers is prestigious, but adding Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the lineup for the Class of 2017 just takes the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to a new height. The Rock not only provides an astonishing amount of star power to the event, but the WWE Universe would make it one of the greatest inductions in WWE history. Not to mention, Rock’s speech would be something else to see.

If we could beat a dead horse for a second, Dwayne Johnson is a part of the Anoa’i family, which is wrestling royalty. The Rock is a ten-time WWE World Champion with a decade separating his last two title reigns. He’s a multi-time Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Champion. He’s arguably best worker on the microphone ever. He’s in the conversation of being the biggest draw in WWE history, and he is the biggest star the wrestling industry has ever generated. The Rock’s spot in the WWE Hall of Fame is ironclad.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Orlando is a near perfect ending to his wrestling career. It would be the focus of wrestling and Hollywood for Wrestlemania weekend, and it gets The Rock on WWE’s biggest show. He could do much more during the show than the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it seems like the right thing to do with The Rock, WWE, and the fans.

