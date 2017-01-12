Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Diet And Fitness Secrets As She Premieres ‘Revenge Body’

Khloe Kardashian has transformed her body in the past year, dropping over 40 pounds of weight and cutting her dress size from a 12 to a slim 6. How did the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shed all the flab?

Radar Online reports that Kardashian credits her weight loss to a new diet and exercise regime. After reaching a hefty 150 pounds a few years back, the reality star struggled losing weight because she indulged a little too much in fatty foods.

“If you had asked me two years ago if I would have the body I have now, I would have said, ‘No way, my body can’t do that,'” Kardashian admitted.

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian blames her marital woes for the weight gain. Kardashian was married to NBA star Lamar Odom and went through a number of difficult years before calling it quits two years ago.

“I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life…. So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me,” she explained.

When compared to her sister, Kim, Kardashian quickly realized that she needed to pay more attention to her diet.

“Kim can eat anything, and I’m like, ‘I hate you.’ The nutritionist was like, ‘Kim has a body like a Ferrari, and you have a body like a Honda.’ I was like, ‘Yep, that sounds about right,'” she admitted. “That’s my life—you just summed it up right there.'”

Following a stressful divorce from Odom — which was delayed while he recovered from a drug overdose — Kardashian changed her diet and shed the extra pounds. She now consumes a healthy array of food throughout the day, including oatmeal and eggs in the morning, salads and veggies for lunch, protein shakes and fruit for in-between snacks, and chicken, rice, sweet potatoes, and veggies for dinner.

She also drinks plenty of water throughout the day. In fact, Khloe Kardashian remembers drinking large doses of H2O while Odom recovered in the hospital following his hooker-and-drug binge that nearly killed him.

When it comes to exercise, Kardashian’s personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, keeps her motivated. The pair enjoy working out with weights and boxing. Her favorite exercises include squats and twisting lunges, which, of course, keep her backside tight and bouncy.

Just because Kardashian maintains a strict diet and exercise routine doesn’t mean she stays away from the sweets. The reality star still enjoys treating herself to some chocolate M&M’s and pizza.

“I always say to set realistic goals, because then you don’t get discouraged,” Kardashian admitted. “Do something, and then set a new goal from there. I don’t believe in a quick fix. I like making lifestyle changes.”

Based on her new look, all the dieting and exercise is really paying off. With her fit body on display, Perez Hilton reports that Kardashian wants to re-define how society views beauty with her own denim line.

“With the Ashley Grahams of the world, it’s like a body revolution. I love that this is a social change. I love that pop culture now has realistic body images for women to look up to, especially for kids,” Kardashian explained. “Because when I was younger, it was only heroin-chic… I love women of all shapes and sizes. I love empowering women, and I’m obsessed with confident women. I really felt the need to have a wide-range line. I hate using the word ‘plus size.'”

In addition to the clothing line, the Daily Mail reports that Kardashian is launching her own fitness series to help other shed weight. The series, titled Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, aims to empower women against fat-shaming and encourage them to live a healthy life.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian premieres January 12 on E!.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]