Jeremy Calvert And Brooke Wehr Split: Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Editing Cause The Couple To Call It Quits?

Jeremy Calvert has never been shy about calling out MTV for their bad editing. Teen Mom 2 has reportedly edited situations to make things look much worse than they are, skewing the viewers’ perception of what really happened. Calvert was married to Leah Messer, and together they had a daughter, Adalynn. While the two have been divorced for quite some time now, Jeremy is still a part of the show because of his connection to Messer via their daughter.

Since Jeremy Calvert has split from Leah Messer, he moved on with his life. He began dating Brooke Wehr, and the two were on-again and off-again for some time. Eventually, Calvert proposed, and she accepted. Fast forward to Teen Mom 2 airing the scenes that were taped around the time of the proposal and it has become a disaster. According to Starcasm, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr have split up. It apparently has to do with the editing done by Teen Mom 2 regarding the proposal. They made it appear that Calvert told the cameras that his engagement to Wehr was “not that serious” when, according to him, he was telling Messer about how the engagement was “not that serious.” It looks like it is a big mess.

Happy sunday everyone @bwehr10 A photo posted by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Now, it appears that Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr have split. Both had different memes on their social media accounts alluding to the separation, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed. The two seemed to be weathering the drama that comes along with being on the show rather well until that particular episode aired. Wehr was really upset with what Calvert said, leading her to lash out. He is insisting that Teen Mom 2 edited that comment, which isn’t shocking since many of the Teen Mom franchise stars have spoken out about the editing. In fact, Taylor McKinney and Tyler Baltierra both complained about how they were portrayed on camera.

Fans are hoping that the couple will find their way back to one another or work through whatever they are experiencing right now. Leah Messer gave her support to ex-husband Jeremy Calvert on social media. Right now, nothing has gotten nasty, but the memes were enough to suggest a split. Rumors have circulated that Calvert and Messer still had something romantic going on after their divorce, though that was squashed quickly by both parties. Brooke Wehr isn’t accustomed to what goes on with the cameras around, and if she doesn’t understand how the editing works, she was likely blindsided by the comment Calvert made. Of course, he is blaming the show’s editing for the way the situation was manipulated.

My wcw, i love her with all my heart im one lucky man to have her in my life with me.. she beyond amazing in so many ways i love you @bwehr10 A photo posted by Jeremy Calvert (@jeremylcalvert505) on Nov 2, 2016 at 10:42am PDT

As the season plays out, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr will make appearances. He has been away for work through some of the tapings. Last season, there was some debate about whether Calvert would return because he was upset with the way MTV handled things. In fact, he actually considered pulling Adalynn from the show as well. Since much of the focus is on Leah Messer and Corey Simms co-parenting their twin daughters, Calvert and his daughter could opt out without much hassle. The only issue is that Adalynn is with Leah full-time, which could limit her filming abilities.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing Season 7B. Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr filmed this stuff several months ago, back in the spring. As each show airs, at least one of the cast members complains about how they were made to look. Leah Messer caught a lot of criticism for yelling at her children during the season premiere when it really wasn’t a big deal. If Teen Mom 2 editing did cause Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr to split, it is likely he will quit the show completely.

