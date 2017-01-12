Nick Viall ‘Bachelor’: Nick Slammed For Liz Sandoz And Claims That She’s Using Him For TV

Nick Viall may have been a controversial figure on The Bachelorette when he competed for both Andi Dorfman’s heart followed by Kaitlyn Bristowe. While Nick had been a fan-favorite on Andi’s season, things changed when he called her out on After The Final Rose for sleeping with him during their Fantasy Suite date. Dorfman hadn’t planned on this information coming out, but Viall was hurt. Sadly, he quickly got the label of a bad guy. And his image wasn’t exactly improved when he went on his second season of The Bachelorette to compete for Kaitlyn’s heart. On this season, he slept with Bristowe while filming, but he was still dumped on the season finale.

According to a new Radar Online report, Nick Viall is now being criticized for how he handled his rejection of Liz Sandoz on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor. As viewers know, Liz decided to come on the show to talk to Viall after they hooked up at Jade and Tanner’s wedding over the summer.

At the time, Nick had asked for her number, but she had turned him down. She tried to explain to him that she had changed her mind, but Nick Viall couldn’t understand why she wouldn’t have reached out to him via their friends rather than come on a reality show. And this made him think that she may have used him for TV fame rather than pursue him. Now, Liz’s sister is speaking out and she thinks he could have handled everything differently.

“The whole thing is unfortunate,” Koryn Rigotti told Radar Online, who is Liz’s sister, adding, “He didn’t handle it gracefully. He could’ve handled it with more kindness. It is what it is.”

Liz didn’t exactly provide Viall with a valid reason as to why she hadn’t reached out to him. She merely said that she had changed her mind about him, but Nick felt that she had waited too long or perhaps conveniently waited until he was The Bachelor so she could go on television to confront him. If she was genuinely interested in him, Nick felt that she could have contacted him during the months he was at home after Jade and Tanner’s wedding.

“That’s definitely not true,” Rigotti said about her sister using Nick for fame, adding, “We talked through that when sh found out he was The Bachelor. She was truly interested in seeing if she should give him a chance.”

So, why not get Viall’s number at the time? Liz’s sister explains that Sandoz simply wasn’t at the right point in her life to think about a committed relationship. And maybe that is true. But when Liz saw Nick Viall on Bachelor In Paradise and when she saw him be announced as the next Bachelor, she had plenty of time to explore the relationship. The fact that she waited so long to confront him about her feelings does make the situation a bit odd. And it makes sense that Nick would question her motives.

“She’s a very positive, kind person,” she said of her sister, adding, “She’s quick to forgive and realize it is what it is. She isn’t wallowing in her sorrow. She’s like, ‘Yeah it stinks and hard to watch.’ That doesn’t define her as a person.”

Of course, Viall knows that many people use the show to market their companies or perhaps become the next Bachelorette, so he’s trying to weed through the ladies who are there for the right reasons and those who may just be using this opportunity for themselves.

What do you think of Nick Viall’s decision to send Liz home? Do you think he was right in sending her home, given that he had so many red flags in regards to her presence on The Bachelor?

