If Donald Trump Is A Urophile, It’s Perfectly Healthy And Not A Perversion – Claims Expert On ‘Golden Showers’

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump has branded unsubstantiated and leaked reports that he is a urophile who is aroused by the act and thought of urination, as a “political witch hunt” which is completely ungrounded and “extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security.”

Obviously, as sexual fetishes go, being urinated upon is a bit beyond the pale for even the most adventurous soul, and it’s easy to see why if the President Elect Donald Trump did have a penchant for such a peculiar pastime, he would feel a tad uncomfortable about it being exposed.

Trump has categorically stated that the report published in Buzzfeed about some Russian harlots squatting down and getting all unsanitary with him in a hotel room is blatant fiction.

He claims such lurid leaks have no basis in reality, and has dismissed it with 2017’s get out of jail for free card – “fake news.”

Besides which as a self-confessed ‘germophobe’ Trump pretty much laid it on the line how he would shudder at such unsightly conduct and exposure to other person’s body fluids.

Here’s the rub. The controversy and toilet humor surrounding what nearly was Trump’s very own “Watergate” has left the people who are actually into ‘urophilia’ (also known as undinism, golden shower and water-sports) more stigmatized and ashamed of their unusual sexual hobby than ever before.

Something which according to chartered psychologist and Professor of Behavioral Addiction at Nottingham Trent University, Dr. Mark Griffiths, is grossly unfair.

The good doctor has made it his business to study the areas of abnormal, social, and health psychology. He has placed particular emphasis on behavioral addictions, particularly urophilia and told the Mirror that, “There is nothing in psychological literature which suggests people who are into golden showers have any deficiencies.”

For those who want to find out more about what Donald Trump was being accused of, Dr. Griffiths has written a handy blog post entitled “Urine demand: A beginner’s guide to urophilia.”

In it he describes how as first glance urophilia may be a terrible transgression against what is socially acceptable, but apparently, there is a lot to learn about the motivations of someone obsessed with Golden Showers.

“Wee is waste and any erotic attachment to bathroom habits seemingly goes against everything how we’re taught to view and treat many of our bodily functions. “It appears urophilia is mostly likely associated with sadomasochism and urine fulfills many different functions for urophiles. “It serves as a fetishistic object, being used to humiliate or be humiliated (i.e., through urinating on another person or being urinated upon), and/or capturing the spirit of a sexual partner.

“Urophiliacs typically derive sexual pleasure from urinating on (and/or being urinated upon by) another person,” writes Dr. Griffiths.

“Some urophiliacs may also bathe in urine, enjoy smelling people in urine-soaked clothes, and/or engage in urophagia (i.e., drinking the urine). “It is typically men who are urophiliacs. In fact, paraphilias tend to be more prevalent in men “Some urophiliacs may also experience sexual arousal from having a full bladder and/or feel sexually attracted to someone else who has a full bladder (‘bladder desperation) or wets themselves (i.e. ‘panty wetting’ or wetting the bed).”

Yet Dr. Griffiths is keen to stress that if urine floats your boat, then, “there is nothing untoward about that.”

“If it’s consensual and it doesn’t cross certain boundaries then, morally, I have no problem with that at all.”

Obviously, Donald Trump has furiously denied he is a urophile, but if he was, shouldn’t we as a society be more understanding of our new President’s complex if unusual needs, and a lot less condemning of what is, in essence, a private affair between a man and his urinators?

Only through such universal acceptance of both the ruler and the ruled can we truly make America great again.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]