‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Rumors: Is A Sophomore Slump Looming? [Video]

Stranger Things season 2 rumors have been few and far between. Since the announcement of the sophomore season getting the green light, the Duffer brothers have done a fantastic job of keeping spoilers from leaking. However, as the news starts to trickle out, some fans may find themselves worrying about where the series will go from here.

In August, Forbes commented on what they enjoyed most about the Netflix Original Series. The little press that fans have heard about Stranger Things season 2 rumors seems to be taking the show in a different direction than what Forbes grew to love.

The trend for Netflix shows has been to take a less is more approach when it comes to the number of episodes for their series. The first season of Stranger Things only had eight episodes. This seemed to be ideal. In fact, Stranger Things didn’t seem to get “bogged down” as other longer seasons of popular Netflix shows Daredevil and Jessica Jones did, according to the report.

“Shows like Daredevil, and even Jessica Jones, could do with the economy of an eight-episode run. (And I won’t even get into cable and network TV.)”

The Stranger Things season 2 trailer debuted in August. Within the trailer, the names of each episode are listed. That number counts ten in all, two more than the desired eight spoken of.

One of the most surprising things about the first season was the phenomenal cast; especially the younger stars that were predominantly unheard of. While there will be new peers for the kids to get to know, season 2 will also be introducing more stars that enjoyed their best work over two decades ago.

Sean Astin (Goonies) and Paul Reiser (Mad About You) have both been added to the next installment. Astin is set to play a former high school friend of Winona Ryder’s character. Reiser looks to be the stand-in from the Department of Energy tasked with cleaning up Modine’s mess from season one.

As long as the focus continues to be on the younger characters and doesn’t deviate too far from the structure of the first season, fans will most likely be okay. However, if the story starts to focus on the characters of yesteryear, issues could arise.

Forbes went on to discuss how well the humor and horror angles played out in season one. When speaking with Vanity Fair, director and executive producer Shawn Levy stated this would not be the case for season 2.

“Season 2 is bigger and potentially darker in its stakes. The threat, which in Season 1 was to Will Byers, has grown. That’s all I’m going to say!”

One of the things that Forbes pointed out in the first season was its sense of mystery. Most of the original cast is back. The Upside-Down has been exposed. Is there enough mystery left to keep fans interest? Levy promises that there is.

“I will say Season 2 has a bigger cast and is definitely loyal to the kind of magical storytelling that we established in the first season. It’s character-based and still about our core group of characters.”

Principle photography and filming has been going on in the Atlanta area now for the better part of three months. The cast did take a break this past week to attend the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. No date has been given on when to expect the second season, but most are pointing to a July release similar to the first season.

While Stranger Things season 2 rumors have been at a minimum, are you intrigued by what has been made available so far? Are you up for a darker series, or would you rather keep the steady mix of humor and horror?

