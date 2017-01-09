WWE News: Kevin Owens Says Goldberg Is ‘The Enemy’

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Bill Goldberg had a face-off with someone other than Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar for the first time since his WWE return. The face-off was against his old WCW rival Chris Jericho and the WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

In an interview with Jonathan Coachmen on ESPN, Kevin Owens was playing the “One Word” game that Coachmen likes to utilize on ESPN. In the game, Coachmen says something and then his guest responds with a one-word answer before explaining why he chose that word.

One word that Coachmen used in the Kevin Owens interview was “Goldberg.” When asked to respond with one word to Goldberg, Owens said, “Enemy.”

“I guess the one word I would call him is the enemy. Because growing up as a hardcore, die-hard WWE fan, he was the enemy, because he was the figurehead of WCW. The poster boy.”

It was an interesting answer. For one thing, his response of calling Goldberg the enemy might have special meaning after the two of them faced off last week on Monday Night Raw. Of course, Goldberg also faced off with Roman Reigns and then speared Braun Strowman.

That is a lot of talent that Goldberg dealt with after spending the last three months simply dealing with Brock Lesnar. It is a good thing because Goldberg is entering the Royal Rumble and needs something to focus on other than just Lesnar.

Plus, if Goldberg wins the Royal Rumble match, he will get a shot against the Universal Champion, which, at the moment, is Kevin Owens. At the Royal Rumble, Owens puts the title on the line against Roman Reigns, with Chris Jericho locked in a shark cage above the ring.

On a side note, when asked to respond to the name Chris Jericho, Owens said “friend.” He said it wasn’t just a storyline because he had spoken with Jericho for many years before coming to the WWE. Interestingly, Jericho was also part of WCW before becoming a world champion in the WWE.

WWE.com reported that tonight on Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will fight Roman Reigns in a handicapped match for the United States championship. Goldberg is scheduled to make regular WWE appearances from now until WrestleMania and is booked to also wrestle at Fastlane in February.

However, there is no announcement that Goldberg will appear on Monday Night Raw tonight. With Undertaker and Shawn Michaels both showing up for the show, there is no reason to have Goldberg show up if he is paid on a per-appearance basis. The Royal Rumble is still three weeks away so there is plenty of time to build to that huge event.

The biggest idea right now is for Brock Lesnar to fight Goldberg at WrestleMania. With Roman Reigns seemingly heading for a match with Braun Strowman, it still looks like WrestleMania will be where the year-long storyline between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho comes to a conclusion.

RELATED WWE REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Chris Jericho is making new music right now with Fozzy and is supposed to leave after WrestleMania when his band hits the road. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho could be a huge match for the biggest show of the year and a fitting end to their great ongoing angle.

As for Goldberg, there is still a chance for a tag team match at Fastlane. The best idea is for Roman Reigns and Goldberg to team up against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, but the direction of the four stars will remain muddled until at least after the Royal Rumble.

[Featured Image by WWE]