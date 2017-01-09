‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren Comes Clean, Gloria Schemes, Hilary Scrambles, And Billy Supports Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 9 tease that Jack will connect with Gloria regarding the idea of taking over Fenmore’s while Phyllis and Lauren are determined to turn things around for the company. Hilary thinks that she dodged a bullet since Devon doesn’t remember his crash, but there is still trouble ahead. Sharon is worried about Dylan’s case and there is action related to Chloe and Kevin as well as Billy and Victoria on the way as well.

As SheKnows Soaps shares, Gloria will reach out to Jack and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that she will fill him in on the issues at Fenmore’s and detail that Jack should connect with Lauren as an investor. Jack questions Gloria on her plans and intentions, but she insists that she’s simply trying to help her daughter-in-law and she figures that Jack could eventually pay her back with a juicy job.

Gloria may think that she can use what she knows to her advantage, but Young and Restless spoilers note that Lauren will finally explain to Michael what’s been happening at Fenmore’s. He voices his support for her and it doesn’t take long for Gloria to bring up the company issues as well. It sounds as if Michael will be left feeling somewhat suspicious of his mother by the time their conversation is over.

Victoria has been a little flustered over Reed’s return, but Billy has been doing whatever he can to help the two adjust to this new situation. Nikki will learn that Reed is back and give Victoria a hard time for not sharing the news, and Nikki will try to nudge her daughter to utilize Billy’s help more in dealing with Reed. Victoria will bristle about how she and Billy will never be together again, but fans have a hunch that she may be speaking too soon.

Phyllis will need to head back to Jabot to find a file she needs for her work at Fenmore’s and Young and Restless spoilers note that she’ll cross paths with Ashley. Things get heated between the two women before Phyllis leaves, and later she runs into Billy at the coffee house. They catch up a bit, but Phyllis later explains to Lauren that she and Billy are both where they are supposed to be at this point, and it seems that there will be no hint of another run at their forbidden romance.

Viewers will see numerous interactions between Ashley and Ravi this week and Soap Central reveals that there is quite a bit more yet to come with these two. Hilary will be scrambling to try to make sure that Devon doesn’t learn exactly what happened before his accident. However, Hilary and Mariah will continue to butt heads at work and there are more problems ahead for Devon.

Nick is going to be struggling with everything that is on his plate and Young and Restless spoilers share that Nick and Chelsea will continue to dance around the shifts in their relationship. Dylan has headed to Miami to work on a dangerous case and Sharon will be quite frustrated and worried about what is happening. She’ll voice her frustrations to Paul and Christine, but she won’t make much progress in finding a way to contact her husband.

As Dylan pursues this case he will be into problems that could prove to be quite dangerous and Young and Restless spoilers note that his relationship with Sharon will suffer a great deal as a result of all that’s been happening. Viewers know that Steve Burton is leaving the role this month and teasers hint at heartbreak on the way.

Gloria will continue to try to manipulate the situation at Fenmore’s to her advantage, but Lauren is determined to save the company and Young and Restless spoilers hint that she will soon make some big moves to turn things around, including reaching out to Eric Forrester for some help, notes Entertainment Weekly. As viewers know, Lauren spent some time over on Bold and Beautiful a number of years ago, having a quick fling with Eric, and the two will reconnect later this month as she considers her options.

Chloe will face new questions regarding Bella’s paternity and Jill will have to back down on her matchmaker antics when Victoria puts on the pressure. There’s some action involving Neil, Lily, and Cane on the way, and Abby is working on finding a new direction for her life this week as well. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at intense moments that will get viewers buzzing and people are curious to see where things will head next.

