Sarah Paulson Wins Best Actress In A Limited Series Golden Globe For Her Role In ‘The People V. O.J. Simpson’

Sarah Paulson won the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Limited Series for her role in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Paulson is perhaps best known currently as part of the main cast of the AMC hit anthology series American Horror Story. The show uses the same cast, as much as possible, each year but the actors change characters as a new story line is introduced each season. Sarah Paulson has played several prominent roles in the series, including those of Lana Winters, Shelby Miller and Bette and Dot Tattler.

American Horror Story is not why Sarah Paulson won her Golden Globe Sunday night though.

Paulson was cast as Marcia Clark in the FX true crime series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The series is based on the murder investigation and trial of former NFL star O.J. Simpson for the 1994 stabbing death of his wife, Nicole Simpson Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson was ultimately found innocent in one of the most controversial trials in modern U.S. history.

Marcia Clark, the role played by Sara Paulson, served as the lead prosecutor in the trial.

“Oh, my god, I feel like I’m going to faint,” Sarah Paulson told the crowd as she excepted her award, according to E! News.

“I want to thank the HFPA for this incredible honor. You have always been so kind to me. And I would like to thank everyone at FX for support, and Dana Walden, Gary Newman, everyone at 20th Century Fox. To our incredible cast, this merry band of gypsies, you’re all heroes to me. I would not be standing here if it were not for each and every one of you.”

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story has almost unversally received postive reviews for the writing, acting and directing.

“Nobody needs to apply spoiler warnings to The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” Brian Lowry jokes in the opening line of his review of the series for Variety.

Arresting from the get-go, the performances in this limited series are almost uniformly superb (with one glaring exception), and dealing with a true story imposes a level of discipline and restraint on producer Ryan Murphy and his collaborators that’s become a rarity in his other shows. Although People v. O.J. commits a few minor fumbles, almost everyone here has acquitted themselves honorably, in roles that, for the most part, fit them like a glove.

Boy, there sure are a whole bunch of legal puns in there. And one specific O.J. trial pun for good measure.

If you’re wondering who the “glaring exception” is, we don’t want to be jerks, but… Travolta! It was John Travolta!

Lowry describes Travolta as “simply awful in the role” in his role as Robert Shapiro, a member of the “Dream Team” of lawyers who successfully defended Simpson.

Sarah Paulson poses in the press room #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/msh0XDFnSc — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) January 9, 2017

After Sarah Paulson issued her first round of “Thank you”s, she gave shout outs to several more of her colleagues.

“Scott Alexander, all of our brilliant directors and writers… To the man responsible for this and so much in my life, Ryan Murphy. You changed my life. If there was a single thing I thought I could give you that you didn’t already have, it would be at your doorstep every day until the end of time. You have my boundless gratitude. To Marcia Clark, you are an inspiration to me, if I could live my life with a fraction of your wit, integrity, an unapologetic fierceness, I would be on the road to doing it right. Thank you.”

Murphy is a writer for American Horror Story and a writer and producer for The People v. O.J. Simpson. He does seem to be a bit of a good luck charm when it comes to the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Limited Series. Lady GaGa won the award last year for her role on American Horror Story.

Congratulations to Sarah Paulson on her Golden Globe. It was well-deserved.

[Featured image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]