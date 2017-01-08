Boston Celtics Trade Rumors: Interest Level In Paul Millsap Addressed Following Kyle Korver Trade

Boston Celtics trade rumors about Paul Millsap have increased following the Atlanta Hawks making a big roster move this week. Fearing the loss of players in free agency, like how the team lost Al Horford during the past NBA off-season, the Hawks may have begun breaking down the roster. Kyle Korver was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a future first-round draft pick. Now a Millsap trade could be next and a report by the Boston Globe addresses what might need to happen for the Celtics and Hawks to come to terms on a deal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Cavaliers also sent Mike Dunleavy and Mo Williams to the Hawks to complete the trade. Those players might immediately impact how long Millsap remains with the Hawks as well. If another team offers the franchise a deal that includes taking on the salaries Dunleavy and Williams, it might be difficult for the front office in Atlanta to pass it up. This opens a short window for Celtics team president Danny Ainge to scoop up Millsap at a slight discount.

So what does the Globe have to say about these latest Boston Celtics trade rumors? It starts with Paul Millsap agreeing to accept his player option for the 2017-18 NBA season. Millsap has the ability to opt out of his current contract, making him a free agent during the upcoming NBA off-season. That lowers his value on the trade market, as he would then become simply a rental for the rest of the current season. Opting into that extra year could also land the Hawks more assets in a deal with a team like the Celtics. Would he agree to do that?

Having Paul Millsap agree to that player option isn’t the last piece of the puzzle in a deal between the Celtics and the Hawks. As NBA analyst Gary Washburn explains, additional components would become necessary in order to get the Hawks to negotiate a deal.

“Millsap would have to agree to honor the final year of his contract and the Celtics would have to offer the Hawks a chip for the long-term future — likely one of those Brooklyn picks — along with the expiring contract of Amir Johnson and likely another starter to match up salaries. It would be quite a sacrifice for the Celtics, and it would also mean Horford would have to move to center, a position he would prefer not to play.”

If these Boston Celtics trade rumors did play out in a positive fashion for the team, they would still have a lot of assets in regard to the 2017 NBA Draft and some money left for Ainge to spend in the future. Going into the 2017-18 NBA season with a core of Al Horford, Paul Millsap, Isaiah Thomas, and a good first-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets might make the team a true contender in the Eastern Conference. It has been tough for the Celtics to keep pace with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but acquiring a player like Millsap would be a huge step forward.

In 34 games this season, Millsap is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. His field goal percentage (43.8) is the lowest of his career, but that might improve with Thomas as his point guard. If the Atlanta Hawks felt that they could keep Millsap after this season, the trade chatter might die down a bit. As it stands now, though, the front office is very worried about losing him for nothing in return. Because of that, there are going to be various Boston Celtics trade rumors about him until he gets dealt or until the NBA trade deadline hits in February.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]